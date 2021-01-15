The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Indiana Pacers at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Both teams are 7-4; Rip City is 3-2 at home, while Indiana is 3-1 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Blazers vs. Pacers spread: Trail Blazers -3

Blazers vs. Pacers over-under: 229 points

Blazers vs. Pacers money line: Indiana +125; Portland -145



What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers picked up a 104-95 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Indiana avoided a three-game losing streak with the victory. Myles Turner posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds in addition to five blocks. He made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:59 left. The Pacers overcame missing 19 of 28 attempts from 3-point range.

On Wednesday, the Pacers traded away Victor Oladipo as part of a four-team deal, and received Caris LeVert and a 2023 second round pick. Domantas Sabonis has opened the season with 11 consecutive double-doubles. That is the longest streak in franchise history to open the season, and is tied for the second-longest overall.

The 95 points allowed to Golden State were a season-low so far for Indiana. The Pacers rank third in the NBA in steals (9.5 per game) They are fifth in the NBA with an average of 13.5 turnovers per game and are fourth in team assists-per-turnover ratio (1.95).

What you need to know about the Blazers

Portland beat the Sacramento Kings 132-126 on Wednesday. Damian Lillard shot 6-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 40 points and 13 assists. Lillard became the first player in NBA history with 40 points, 13 assists and zero turnovers.

The Blazers tied a franchise record by making 23 3-pointers. CJ McCollum scored 28 points with seven rebounds and 10 assists. Jusuf Nurkic had a 18 points and 12 rebounds. Lillard is seven field goals away from becoming the third Portland player to reach 5,000. The Blazers have made at least 12 3-pointers in every game so far this season.

They rank first in the league in 3-pointers made (16.7) and attempted (42.8) per game. McCollum leads the NBA in 3-pointers made with 55 while Lillard is fifth with 43. McCollum's 55 3-pointers through 11 games mark the third time in NBA history that a player has made 55-plus 3-pointers through his team's first 11 games. Portland has won 10 of its last 12 matchups with Indiana.

