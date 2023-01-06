The Indiana Pacers will try to bounce back from their overtime loss to Philadelphia when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Indiana was riding a four-game winning streak prior to its 129-126 setback against the 76ers on Wednesday. Portland is in a bounce-back position as well after coming up short in a 113-106 final against Minnesota earlier this week.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. Indiana is favored by 1 point in the latest Pacers vs. Blazers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 231.5.

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Pacers -1

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 232 points

Pacers vs. Trail Blazers money line: Indiana -115, Portland -105

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is coming off an overtime loss to Philadelphia, but it has been in excellent form of late. The Pacers have won six of their last eight games, beating Boston, Miami, Atlanta and Cleveland during that stretch. Shooting guard Buddy Hield knocked down six 3-pointers in the loss to the 76ers, marking his seventh straight game with at least four made triples and extending his NBA-best mark of 152 3-pointers this season.

Hield scored 22 points in a game against Portland last month, but the Pacers came up short because star guard Tyrese Haliburton was sidelined due to a groin injury. Haliburton leads Indiana with 20.6 points, 10.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. Portland has lost five of its last seven games, opening a three-game road trip with a loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

Why the Blazers can cover

Jerami Grant led Portland with 28 points in its win over Indiana on Dec. 4, while Damian Lillard returned from a two-week absence (calf) to score 21 points. Lillard had 27 points and Grant added 26 in the loss to the Timberwolves earlier this week, as they continue to be a high-scoring duo. They are combining for just shy of 50 points per game, while Anfernee Simons is adding 22.4 points.

Grant scored 36 points against Detroit on Monday as the Trail Blazers rolled to a 135-106 win as 9.5-point favorites. They have been dominant against Indiana in recent years, winning 13 of the last 17 meetings. Portland has also covered the spread at a 15-5 clip in the last 20 meetings between these teams.

