Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Indiana
Current Records: Milwaukee 54-21; Indiana 33-43
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.67 points per matchup. The Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the contest is anything like Indiana's 139-123 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Indiana has to be hurting after a devastating 127-104 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. Indiana was down 99-74 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Aaron Nesmith had a rough night: he finished with only four points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday, winning 126-117. Small forward Khris Middleton and center Brook Lopez were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former had 34 points and five assists in addition to eight boards and the latter posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds.
The Pacers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Milwaukee's win lifted them to 54-21 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 33-43. We'll see if the Bucks can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.78
Odds
The Bucks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 30 games against Indiana.
