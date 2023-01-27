Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Indiana

Current Records: Milwaukee 31-17; Indiana 24-26

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers are home Friday, but with the point spread against them by 8 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana hasn't won a game against Milwaukee since Feb. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 126-120 to the Orlando Magic. Despite their defeat, Indiana got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. center Myles Turner, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, winning 107-99. The Bucks relied on the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds, and small forward Pat Connaughton, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

Milwaukee's win lifted them to 31-17 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 24-26. Allowing an average of 116.82 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.14

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Milwaukee have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Indiana.