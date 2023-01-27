Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Indiana
Current Records: Milwaukee 31-17; Indiana 24-26
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers are home Friday, but with the point spread against them by 8 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana hasn't won a game against Milwaukee since Feb. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 126-120 to the Orlando Magic. Despite their defeat, Indiana got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. center Myles Turner, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, winning 107-99. The Bucks relied on the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 14 rebounds, and small forward Pat Connaughton, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.
Milwaukee's win lifted them to 31-17 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 24-26. Allowing an average of 116.82 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.14
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Indiana.
- Jan 16, 2023 - Milwaukee 132 vs. Indiana 119
- Feb 15, 2022 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Indiana 119
- Dec 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Indiana 99
- Nov 28, 2021 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Indiana 100
- Oct 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Indiana 109
- May 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 142 vs. Indiana 133
- Mar 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 140 vs. Indiana 113
- Feb 03, 2021 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Indiana 110
- Mar 04, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Indiana 100
- Feb 12, 2020 - Indiana 118 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Dec 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 89
- Nov 16, 2019 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Indiana 83
- Mar 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Indiana 97
- Dec 12, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Oct 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 05, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 02, 2018 - Indiana 103 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 08, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Indiana 101
- Apr 06, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Indiana 85
- Feb 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Indiana 107
- Apr 13, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 31, 2015 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Indiana 116
- Nov 21, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Milwaukee 86