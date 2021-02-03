The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday evening. The Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, enter the game with a 12-8 record overall, including a home win over Portland on Monday. Milwaukee is also a robust 8-2 in its own building. The Pacers enter on the second night of a back-to-back after taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bucks as 8.5-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232 in the latest Pacers vs. Bucks odds. Before you make any Bucks vs. Pacers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Pacers.

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -8.5

Pacers vs. Bucks over-under: 232 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -400, Pacers +320

IND: The Pacers are 5-3 against the spread in 2020-21 road games

MIL: The Bucks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Pacers can cover



Indiana is an above-average team on both ends of the floor under first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren. The Pacers rank in the top 10 in both effective field goal percentage and turnover rate offensively, executing an efficient offensive attack. Domantas Sabonis leads the way in averaging a double-double with high-end passing ability as a big man, and Malcolm Brogdon keys the perimeter attack.

From there, Myles Turner is a potential NBA Defensive Player of the Year candidate, leading the NBA in shot-blocking. He keys a unit allowing fewer than 1.11 points per possession this season, and the Pacers are above-average at preventing free throw attempts and forcing turnovers. Indiana can also benefit from Milwaukee's struggles, with the Bucks ranking in the bottom five of the league in free throw creation rate and 25th in the NBA in turnover creation defensively.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks currently lead the NBA in net rating, outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per 100 possessions for the season. That illustrates an overall baseline of success that is difficult for any opponent to match, and offense drives much of the effectiveness. Milwaukee has the most prolific offense in the league this season, scoring 118.4 points per 100 possessions, and the Bucks rank second in effective field goal percentage (57.6 percent). Milwaukee is also a top-10 team in both offensive rebound rate (28.7 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.88) with above-average overall metrics in taking care of the ball.

Defensively, the Bucks haven't matched their uber-elite level from previous seasons, but Milwaukee is fourth in the league in free throw rate allowed and strongly above-average in defensive rebounding.

How to make Pacers vs. Bucks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with with teams projected to combine for 222 points.

So who wins Bucks vs. Pacers?