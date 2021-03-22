The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 27-14 overall and 16-5 at home, while Indiana is 19-22 overall and 12-10 on the road. The Bucks have won the last two meetings between the teams.

Milwaukee is favored by 5.5-points in the latest Bucks vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 231.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up over $8,800 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 13 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 88-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Pacers:

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Bucks -5.5

Bucks vs. Pacers over-under: 231.5 points

Bucks vs. Pacers money line: Milwaukee -220, Indiana +190



What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana won in overtime on Sunday, securing a 109-106 victory over the Miami Heat. Domantas Sabonis (17 points), Myles Turner (16 points), Justin Holiday (15 points), and Doug McDermott (15 points) were the top scorers for Indiana. Holiday hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime. Sabonis had 11 rebounds and Turner blocked five shots.

The Pacers are 4-1 in overtime games this season. The Indiana defense held Miami to 9-for-37 shooting on 3-pointers. The Pacers will aim for a third consecutive win on Monday.

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, Milwaukee netted a 120-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Giannis Antetokounmpo almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 15 assists, and eight boards. He will not play on Monday because of a knee injury. The Bucks have won six straight games and 11 of 12.

Khris Middleton scored 23 points on Saturday. Jrue Holiday had 21. The Bucks overcame a 14-point first half deficit in the win. Milwaukee hit 21 3-pointers in the last meeting with Indiana.

How to make Bucks vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Pacers spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 88-53 roll.