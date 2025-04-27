The Milwaukee Bucks will look to even up their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round matchup when they battle the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 on Sunday night. Milwaukee defeated Indiana 117-101 after the Pacers won the first two games of the series. The Pacers (50-32), who are 12-5 all-time in playoff games against Milwaukee, are 20-21 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Bucks (48-34), who entered the playoffs on an eight-game winning streak, are 28-14 on their home court in 2024-25.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Bucks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 225.5. The Bucks are -192 on the money line (risk $192 to win $100), while the Pacers are +160 (risk $100 to win $160).

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -4.5 at DraftKings

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 225.5 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Indiana +160, Milwaukee -192

IND: The Pacers have hit the money line in 42 of their last 60 games (+33.80 units)

MIL: The Bucks have covered the spread in 18 of their last 25 home games (+10.30 units)

Why the Bucks can cover

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominant in the series, posting double-doubles in all three games. In Friday's win over the Pacers, he poured in 37 points, while grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out six assists. He had 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists in the 123-115 Game 2 loss at Indiana on Tuesday. In three postseason games, he is averaging 35.7 points, 14 rebounds, 4.7 assists and one block in 36.7 minutes.

Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. went off on Indiana in Game 3, connecting on nine 3-pointers, while scoring 37 points, making four steals and grabbing three rebounds. He had 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in Game 1. In three postseason games, he is averaging 18.3 points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30.3 minutes. He averaged 11.1 points in 74 regular-season games.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam continues to power the Indiana offense. He poured in 28 points, grabbed five boards, made two steals and dished out two assists in 31 minutes in the Game 3 loss. He posted a double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in a Game 2 win over the Bucks. In three postseason games, Siakam is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and two steals in 32.7 minutes.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton has been a thorn in Milwaukee's side. He has registered a double-double in all three playoff games, including a 14-point, 10-assist and seven-rebound effort in Game 3. He scored 21 points and added 12 assists and five rebounds in Game 2. In three playoff games, Haliburton is averaging 15 points, 11.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 33.7 minutes.

