Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 1, stream series
The Pacers and Bucks are meeting in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the second year in a row
For the second year in a row, the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are meeting in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Pacers, who knocked the Bucks out last year, enter as the higher seed and the favorite this year against their Central Division rival. Indiana shook off a slow start to finish 50-32 and earn the East's No. 4 seed this season. Game 1 is set for Saturday afternoon.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are searching for their first series victory since 2022. Giannis had a stellar regular season (30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game) and is headed for another All-NBA First-Team selection. Antetokounmpo missed the playoff series last year against Indiana, but a different Milwaukee star is injured in 2025. Damian Lillard has not played since mid-March due to a blood clot in his calf, but he could return later in the series.
The Pacers, who made the Eastern Conference finals a season ago, are led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Siakam (20.2 points per game) was an All-Star in 2025, while Haliburton got better as the season progressed. He averaged 20.6 points and 11 assists per game after the All-Star break.
Pacers vs. Bucks schedule
All times Eastern
Game 1: Saturday, April 19 | Bucks at Pacers | 1 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | Bucks at Pacers | 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 3: Friday, April 25 | Pacers at Bucks | 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Pacers at Bucks | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Bucks at Pacers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Friday, May 2 | Pacers at Bucks | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Bucks at Pacers | Time/TV TBD
Pacers vs. Bucks odds
Odds via Caesars
- Series odds: Pacers -180, Bucks +150
- Game 1 odds: Pacers -5.5, O/U: 224.5
CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout Bucks-Pacers.
