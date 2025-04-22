Skip to Main Content

Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 2, stream series

The Pacers and Bucks are meeting in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are meeting in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Indiana drew first blood on Saturday with a 117-98 win over visiting Milwaukee in Game 1. The Pacers, who knocked the Bucks out last year, entered the series as the higher seed and the favorite this year against their Central Division rival. Indiana shook off a slow start to finish 50-32 and earn the East's No. 4 seed this season. Game 2 is set for Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are searching for their first series victory since 2022. Giannis had a stellar regular season (30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game) and is headed for another All-NBA First-Team selection. Antetokounmpo missed the playoff series last year against Indiana, but a different Milwaukee star is injured in 2025. Damian Lillard has not played since mid-March due to a blood clot in his calf but is expected to return in Game 2 or 3 of the series.

The Pacers, who made the Eastern Conference finals a season ago, are led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Siakam (20.2 points per game) was an All-Star in 2025, while Haliburton got better as the season progressed. He averaged 20.6 points and 11 assists per game after the All-Star break.

Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, results

All times Eastern

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98
Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | Bucks at Pacers | 7 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 3: Friday, April 25 | Pacers at Bucks | 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Pacers at Bucks | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Bucks at Pacers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Friday, May 2 | Pacers at Bucks | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Bucks at Pacers | Time/TV TBD

Pacers vs. Bucks odds

Odds via Caesars

  • Series odds: Pacers -180, Bucks +150
  • Game 2 odds: Pacers -4.5, O/U: 228

CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout Bucks-Pacers.

🚨 FINAL: Pacers 117 -- Bucks 98

The Pacers have taken a 1-0 lead in their first-round series with the Bucks thanks to a comfortable 19-point win in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon. 

The Bucks made things somewhat interesting in the fourth quarter by cutting a 28-point deficit down to 12 at one point, but the Pacers were never in danger of actually losing. It will be interesting, though, to see if some of the success the Bucks had with their small-ball approach in the fourth is replicable as the series goes along. 

Pascal Siakam had 25 points to lead the way for the Pacers in the scoring department, but it was a true team effort as they had six players in double figures and nine players with at least six points. Even with a cold stretch in the fourth quarter, the Pacers shot 51.9% from the field. 

If there's any good news for the Bucks, it's that Damian Lillard could be back as soon as Game 2, per CBS Sports' Bill Reiter. Lillard hasn't played since mid-March due to a blood clot, but has been cleared to resume basketball activities and is ramping up toward a return. At worst, Lillard is expected to be back by Game 3. 

Halftime: Pacers 67 -- Bucks 43

It's been all Pacers in the first half. They're getting whatever they want on the offensive end and closed the first half on an extended 22-7 run to pull away. It's going to be very difficult for the Bucks to stage a second-half comeback without Damian Lillard. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 19 points on 7 of 11 from the field, but no one else on the Bucks has more than six points. 

The Pacers, meanwhile, have three scorers in double figures, including Andrew Nembhard, who is leading the way with 15. They're shooting 61% from the field overall, and are 13 of 16 (81.3%) in the paint. Myles Turner's huge slam off a feed from Nembhard highlighted their rampant rim attack. 

Giannis feasting in the paint

The Pacers have no answer for Giannis around the basket. The two-time MVP is 4 of 5 from the field, with all of his makes coming in the paint, and has already gotten to the free throw line for six free throws. He's been a one-man show, though, accounting for 12 of the Bucks' 19 points. 

Bucks' Lillard out for Game 1, expected back for Game 2 or 3

Damian Lillard will not play on Saturday in Game 1 of this series, but the Bucks could have him back in the lineup by Game 2 or 3, per Bill Reiter. Lillard has not played since March 18 due to a blood clot in his calf. He was able to make a "historic" recovery thanks to early detection and treatment. 

His return will be a big boost for a Bucks team that has been devastated by injuries in the playoffs in recent years and is trying to get out of the first round for the first time since 2022. 

Damian Lillard injury update: Bucks star (blood clot) expected to return in Game 2 or 3 vs. Pacers
Jasmyn Wimbish
Damian Lillard injury update: Bucks star (blood clot) expected to return in Game 2 or 3 vs. Pacers
