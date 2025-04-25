Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, stream series
The Pacers and Bucks are meeting in the first round of the NBA playoffs for the second year in a row
For the second year in a row, the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are meeting in the first round of the NBA playoffs. And so far, the Pacers certainly have used playing on their home court to their advantage. They drew first blood on Saturday with a 117-98 win in Game 1 before holding off a late Bucks run for a 123-115 win in Game 2 on Tuesday to take a 2-0 series lead. The series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3 on Friday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are searching for their first series victory since 2022. Giannis had a stellar regular season (30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game) and is headed for another All-NBA First-Team selection. Antetokounmpo missed the playoff series last year against Indiana, but a different Milwaukee star is injured in 2025. Damian Lillard has not played since mid-March due to a blood clot in his calf but is expected to return in Game 2 or 3 of the series.
The Pacers, who made the Eastern Conference finals a season ago, are led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Siakam (20.2 points per game) was an All-Star in 2025, while Haliburton got better as the season progressed. He averaged 20.6 points and 11 assists per game after the All-Star break.
Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, results
All times Eastern
Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98
Game 2: Pacers 123, Bucks 115 (Indiana leads series, 2-0)
Game 3: Friday, April 25 | Pacers at Bucks | 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Pacers at Bucks | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Bucks at Pacers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Friday, May 2 | Pacers at Bucks | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Bucks at Pacers | Time/TV TBD
*if necessary
Pacers vs. Bucks odds
Odds via Caesars
- Series odds: Pacers -500, Bucks +375
- Game 3 odds: Pacers -4, O/U: 230
CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout Bucks-Pacers.
🚨 Game 2 final: Pacers 123, Bucks 115
The Pacers withstood a late 13-0 Bucks run to pull out the win
The Indiana Pacers have taken a 2-0 lead in their first-round series after holding off a late comeback attempt from the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 on Tuesday night.
It was all Pacers early on, as they picked up right where they left off in Game 1. They built a 15-point lead in the first quarter and cruised through the first 43 minutes or so. They were up by that margin late in the fourth quarter when the Bucks suddenly ripped off a 13-0 run to briefly cut the deficit to two points.
That would be as close as the Bucks got, however, as Pascal Siakam responded with a 3-pointer, and Andrew Nembhard added another a few possessions later that essentially ended the game.
Siakam went for 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in another big performance against the Bucks, while Tyrese Haliburton led the way as a playmaker with 21 points and 12 assists. As a team, the Pacers knocked down 16 3-pointers and shot a perfect 19 of 19 from the free-throw line.
Damian Lillard started in his return from a blood clot, and put up 14 points and seven assists, but shot 4 of 13 from the field. Giannis Antetokounmpo had another monster night in defeat with 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists. Again, though, it was not enough.
Game 3 is set for Friday night in Milwaukee.
Halftime: Pacers 68, Bucks 60
The Pacers picked up right where they left off in Game 1 and have led the entire way tonight in Game 2. Their biggest lead was 15 at multiple points, but the Bucks have closed the gap a bit heading into the break.
Tyrese Haliburton has been running the show for the Pacers. He's up to 16 points and seven assists already, and has either scored or created on 13 of their 25 made field goals. Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin are also in double figures for the Pacers, who are shooting 50% from the field.
Damian Lillard is back for the Bucks and has chipped in 11 points, though he's struggled at times on the other end of the floor.
Lillard back in action for Bucks
Damian Lillard started Game 2, making his long-awaited return from a blood clot in his calf that had kept him sidelined since March 18. Lillard played the first 9:40 of the game, and while it took him a while to find a rhythm, he knocked down a few shots to get to six points.
The Bucks have trailed by double digits most of the night, but Lillard's return is still a welcome sign.
🚨 FINAL: Pacers 117 -- Bucks 98
The Pacers have taken a 1-0 lead in their first-round series with the Bucks thanks to a comfortable 19-point win in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon.
The Bucks made things somewhat interesting in the fourth quarter by cutting a 28-point deficit down to 12 at one point, but the Pacers were never in danger of actually losing. It will be interesting, though, to see if some of the success the Bucks had with their small-ball approach in the fourth is replicable as the series goes along.
Pascal Siakam had 25 points to lead the way for the Pacers in the scoring department, but it was a true team effort as they had six players in double figures and nine players with at least six points. Even with a cold stretch in the fourth quarter, the Pacers shot 51.9% from the field.
If there's any good news for the Bucks, it's that Damian Lillard could be back as soon as Game 2, per CBS Sports' Bill Reiter. Lillard hasn't played since mid-March due to a blood clot, but has been cleared to resume basketball activities and is ramping up toward a return. At worst, Lillard is expected to be back by Game 3.
Halftime: Pacers 67 -- Bucks 43
It's been all Pacers in the first half. They're getting whatever they want on the offensive end and closed the first half on an extended 22-7 run to pull away. It's going to be very difficult for the Bucks to stage a second-half comeback without Damian Lillard. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 19 points on 7 of 11 from the field, but no one else on the Bucks has more than six points.
The Pacers, meanwhile, have three scorers in double figures, including Andrew Nembhard, who is leading the way with 15. They're shooting 61% from the field overall, and are 13 of 16 (81.3%) in the paint. Myles Turner's huge slam off a feed from Nembhard highlighted their rampant rim attack.
Giannis feasting in the paint
The Pacers have no answer for Giannis around the basket. The two-time MVP is 4 of 5 from the field, with all of his makes coming in the paint, and has already gotten to the free throw line for six free throws. He's been a one-man show, though, accounting for 12 of the Bucks' 19 points.
Bucks' Lillard out for Game 1, expected back for Game 2 or 3
Damian Lillard will not play on Saturday in Game 1 of this series, but the Bucks could have him back in the lineup by Game 2 or 3, per Bill Reiter. Lillard has not played since March 18 due to a blood clot in his calf. He was able to make a "historic" recovery thanks to early detection and treatment.
His return will be a big boost for a Bucks team that has been devastated by injuries in the playoffs in recent years and is trying to get out of the first round for the first time since 2022.
Best bets for Saturday's Game 1
-
4:27
