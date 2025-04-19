Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Indiana takes 1-0 series lead

🚨 FINAL: Pacers 117 -- Bucks 98
The Pacers have taken a 1-0 lead in their first-round series with the Bucks thanks to a comfortable 19-point win in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon.
The Bucks made things somewhat interesting in the fourth quarter by cutting a 28-point deficit down to 12 at one point, but the Pacers were never in danger of actually losing. It will be interesting, though, to see if some of the success the Bucks had with their small-ball approach in the fourth is replicable as the series goes along.
Pascal Siakam had 25 points to lead the way for the Pacers in the scoring department, but it was a true team effort as they had six players in double figures and nine players with at least six points. Even with a cold stretch in the fourth quarter, the Pacers shot 51.9% from the field.
If there's any good news for the Bucks, it's that Damian Lillard could be back as soon as Game 2, per CBS Sports' Bill Reiter. Lillard hasn't played since mid-March due to a blood clot, but has been cleared to resume basketball activities and is ramping up toward a return. At worst, Lillard is expected to be back by Game 3.