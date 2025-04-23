Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Indiana takes 2-0 series lead

🚨 Final: Pacers 123, Bucks 115
The Pacers withstood a late 13-0 Bucks run to pull out the win
The Indiana Pacers have taken a 2-0 lead in their first-round series after holding off a late comeback attempt from the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 on Tuesday night.
It was all Pacers early on, as they picked up right where they left off in Game 1. They built a 15-point lead in the first quarter and cruised through the first 43 minutes or so. They were up by that margin late in the fourth quarter when the Bucks suddenly ripped off a 13-0 run to briefly cut the deficit to two points.
That would be as close as the Bucks got, however, as Pascal Siakam responded with a 3-pointer, and Andrew Nembhard added another a few possessions later that essentially ended the game.
Siakam went for 24 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals in another big performance against the Bucks, while Tyrese Haliburton led the way as a playmaker with 21 points and 12 assists. As a team, the Pacers knocked down 16 3-pointers and shot a perfect 19 of 19 from the free-throw line.
Damian Lillard started in his return from a blood clot, and put up 14 points and seven assists, but shot 4 of 13 from the field. Giannis Antetokounmpo had another monster night in defeat with 34 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists. Again, though, it was not enough.
Game 3 is set for Friday night in Milwaukee.