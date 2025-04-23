Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Indiana takes 2-0 series lead

For the second year in a row, the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are meeting in the first round of the NBA playoffs. And so far, the Pacers certainly have used playing on their home court to their advantage. They drew first blood on Saturday with a 117-98 win in Game 1 before holding off a late Bucks run for a 123-115 win in Game 2 on Tuesday to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Pacers, who knocked the Bucks out last year, entered the series as the higher seed and the favorite this year against their Central Division rival. Indiana shook off a slow start to finish 50-32 and earn the East's No. 4 seed this season. Game 2 is set for Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are searching for their first series victory since 2022. Giannis had a stellar regular season (30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game) and is headed for another All-NBA First-Team selection. Antetokounmpo missed the playoff series last year against Indiana, but a different Milwaukee star is injured in 2025. Damian Lillard has not played since mid-March due to a blood clot in his calf but is expected to return in Game 2 or 3 of the series.

The Pacers, who made the Eastern Conference finals a season ago, are led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Siakam (20.2 points per game) was an All-Star in 2025, while Haliburton got better as the season progressed. He averaged 20.6 points and 11 assists per game after the All-Star break.

Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, results

All times Eastern

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 2: Pacers 123, Bucks 115

Game 3: Friday, April 25 | Pacers at Bucks | 8 p.m., ESPNU/NBA TV/fubo

Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Pacers at Bucks | 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Bucks at Pacers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Friday, May 2 | Pacers at Bucks | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Bucks at Pacers | Time/TV TBD

Pacers vs. Bucks odds

Odds via Caesars

Series odds : Pacers -180, Bucks +150

: Pacers -180, Bucks +150 Game 2 odds: Pacers -4.5, O/U: 228

CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout Bucks-Pacers.