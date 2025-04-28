Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Indiana takes 3-1 series lead

For the second year in a row, the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks are meeting in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Pacers used their home-court advantage and took the first two games in the series in Indianapolis. The Bucks responded at home on Friday, winning Game 3 by a score of 117-101. The Bucks had a chance to tie the series in Game 4 on Monday, but the Pacers prevailed 129-103 as Milwaukee lost Damian Lillard to a lower leg injury. Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday back in Indianapolis.

The Pacers, who knocked the Bucks out last year, entered the series as the higher seed and the favorite this year against their Central Division rival. Indiana shook off a slow start to finish 50-32 and earn the East's No. 4 seed this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are searching for their first series victory since 2022. Giannis had a stellar regular season (30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game) and is headed for another All-NBA First-Team selection. Antetokounmpo missed the playoff series last year against Indiana, but a different Milwaukee star was injured in 2025. Damian Lillard missed the first game of the season, but made a much-needed return for Game 2 before suffering another injury in Game 4.

The Pacers, who made the Eastern Conference finals a season ago, are led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam. Siakam (20.2 points per game) was an All-Star in 2025, while Haliburton got better as the season progressed. He averaged 20.6 points and 11 assists per game after the All-Star break.

Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, results

All times Eastern

Game 1: Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Game 2: Pacers 123, Bucks 115

Game 3: Bucks 117, Pacers 101

Game 4: Pacers 129, Bucks 103 (Indiana leads series, 3-1)

Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 | Bucks at Pacers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Pacers at Bucks | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Bucks at Pacers | Time/TV TBD

*if necessary

Pacers vs. Bucks odds

Odds via Caesars

Series odds : Pacers -3000 | Bucks +1300

: Pacers -3000 | Bucks +1300 Game 5 odds: Pacers -7.5, O/U 224.5

CBS Sports will have updates and analysis below throughout Bucks-Pacers.