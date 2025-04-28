Pacers vs. Bucks schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as Indiana takes 3-1 series lead

🚨Game 4 final: Pacers 129, Bucks 103
The Pacers played a nearly flawless game offensively to take a 3-1 lead
The Indiana Pacers took a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a wire-to-wire win in Game 4 on Sunday night. They will have a chance to close things out and eliminate the Bucks for the second consecutive season in Game 5 on Tuesday, which will be back in Indianapolis.
While the Pacers played a nearly flawless game on the offensive end -- they shot 60.2% from the field, made 18 3-pointers and turned it over only 11 times -- the main story from the night was Damian Lillard's injury. The veteran guard went down with what is feared to be a torn Achilles tendon in the middle of the first quarter and did not return.
The Pacers were the better team and may have won anyway, but it was no contest without Lillard.
Eight different players scored in double figures for the Pacers, including all five starters. Myles Turner led the way in the scoring department with 23 points on 9 of 13 from the field, while Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists.