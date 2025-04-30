Pacers vs. Bucks score, schedule, NBA playoff updates, odds: Indiana closes out series with comeback OT win

FINAL: Pacers 119, Bucks 118 (OT)

What. A. Game. The Indiana Pacers have advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a stunning overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their first-round series on Tuesday.

The Bucks were up by four with less than 30 seconds to play in overtime, but turned it over on back-to-back possessions, and the Pacers capitalized. First, Tyrese Haliburton scored an and-one to cut the deficit to one, before putting in the game-winner with 1.3 seconds remaining after a pass went through the legs of Milwaukee's Gary Trent Jr.

The Bucks, playing with desperation and a new starting lineup, came out on fire and built an early double-digit lead against a listless Pacers team that seemed like they were expecting an easy night at the office. After the first quarter, the Bucks were up by 17, and they pushed their advantage to 20 early in the second.

To little surprise, the Pacers responded. They closed the deficit to six points by halftime, and took the lead at multiple points after the break. It seemed like the Pacers would eventually pull away, but the Bucks refused to quit. Giannis Antetokounmpo was incredible with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists, and the supporting cast kept hitting shots.

After Antetokounmpo missed a fadeaway at the buzzer in regulation, we went to overtime. The Pacers jumped in front first, before Trent hit four of his eight 3-pointers to help the Bucks build a seven-point lead with less than a minute to play. The Bucks should have been able to hold on from there, but were unable to do so due to a combination of turnovers and big shots by the Pacers.

Following the game, there was a scuffle involving multiple players from both teams, and Antetokounmpo also exchanged words with Haliburton's father.

For the Pacers, who were down 20, the win marked the franchise's largest playoff comeback in play-by-play era. For the Bucks, the 20-point collapse is the franchise's largest blown lead in a playoff game in that same span.