Who's Playing
Chicago @ Indiana
Current Records: Chicago 10-15; Indiana 14-13
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. The Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Indiana and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 29 of 2017.
The game between Chicago and the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 125-106 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 26 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks on the road this past Saturday as they won 125-113. The Pacers got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Doug McDermott out in front picking up 26 points. McDermott's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Detroit Pistons this past Thursday.
The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-5 against the spread when expected to lose.
Indiana's victory lifted them to 14-13 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 10-15. Allowing an average of 116.12 points per game, Chicago hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Chicago.
- Dec 26, 2020 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 06, 2020 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 102
- Jan 29, 2020 - Indiana 115 vs. Chicago 106
- Jan 10, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 05, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 04, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Chicago 116
- Dec 04, 2018 - Indiana 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 86
- Dec 29, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 06, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 10, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chicago 90 vs. Indiana 85
- Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 29, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 29, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 30, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 16, 2015 - Chicago 96 vs. Indiana 95