Who's Playing

Chicago @ Indiana

Current Records: Chicago 10-15; Indiana 14-13

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. The Bulls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Indiana and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 29 of 2017.

The game between Chicago and the Los Angeles Clippers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 125-106 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Chicago was the play of shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 26 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks on the road this past Saturday as they won 125-113. The Pacers got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was small forward Doug McDermott out in front picking up 26 points. McDermott's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Detroit Pistons this past Thursday.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 10-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

Indiana's victory lifted them to 14-13 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 10-15. Allowing an average of 116.12 points per game, Chicago hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Chicago.