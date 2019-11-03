Pacers vs. Bulls: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
How to watch Pacers vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana (home) vs. Chicago (away)
Last Season Records: Indiana 48-34; Chicago 22-60
What to Know
Get ready for a Central Division battle as Chicago and Indiana will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.
On Friday, Chicago and Detroit finished up their game with a 0-0 tie.
Neither Indiana nor Cleveland could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie.
The Bulls aren't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take the Bulls against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
The ties rounded out Chicago's record to and Indiana's to. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Chicago has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. Indiana has experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 39.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulls.
Series History
Indiana have won ten out of their last 16 games against Chicago.
- Mar 05, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 04, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Chicago 116
- Dec 04, 2018 - Indiana 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 86
- Dec 29, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 06, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 10, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chicago 90 vs. Indiana 85
- Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 29, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 29, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 30, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 16, 2015 - Chicago 96 vs. Indiana 95
