Pacers vs. Bulls: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Indiana

Current Records: Chicago 19-30; Indiana 30-17

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after a few days off. Chicago will need to watch out since Indiana has now posted big point totals in their last 47 contests.

The Pacers came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, falling 139-129. Indiana got a solid performance out of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double on 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That's three consecutive games for Sabonis in which he has finished with at least a double-double.

Meanwhile, Chicago escaped with a win against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single free throw, 110-109. Chicago's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Tomas Satoransky led the charge as he had 13 points and six assists.

Indiana is now 30-17 while Chicago sits at 19-30. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pacers rank first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.4 on average. But the Bulls come into the contest boasting the most steals per game in the league at ten. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.98

Odds

The Pacers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Indiana have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.