Pacers vs. Bulls: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Pacers vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Indiana
Current Records: Chicago 19-30; Indiana 30-17
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET tonight at Bankers Life Fieldhouse after a few days off. Chicago will need to watch out since Indiana has now posted big point totals in their last 47 contests.
The Pacers came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, falling 139-129. Indiana got a solid performance out of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a triple-double on 27 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. That's three consecutive games for Sabonis in which he has finished with at least a double-double.
Meanwhile, Chicago escaped with a win against the San Antonio Spurs by the margin of a single free throw, 110-109. Chicago's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Tomas Satoransky led the charge as he had 13 points and six assists.
Indiana is now 30-17 while Chicago sits at 19-30. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pacers rank first in the league when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 6.4 on average. But the Bulls come into the contest boasting the most steals per game in the league at ten. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.98
Odds
The Pacers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 12 out of their last 18 games against Chicago.
- Jan 10, 2020 - Indiana 116 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 03, 2019 - Indiana 108 vs. Chicago 95
- Mar 05, 2019 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 04, 2019 - Indiana 119 vs. Chicago 116
- Dec 04, 2018 - Indiana 96 vs. Chicago 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 06, 2018 - Indiana 125 vs. Chicago 86
- Dec 29, 2017 - Chicago 119 vs. Indiana 107
- Dec 06, 2017 - Indiana 98 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 10, 2017 - Indiana 105 vs. Chicago 87
- Dec 30, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 101
- Dec 26, 2016 - Chicago 90 vs. Indiana 85
- Nov 05, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Chicago 94
- Oct 29, 2016 - Chicago 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 29, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 30, 2015 - Chicago 102 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Indiana 104 vs. Chicago 92
- Nov 16, 2015 - Chicago 96 vs. Indiana 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Crowd chants 'Kobe' after winning shot
The buzzer beater drew some inspiration from the Lakers legend
-
Kobe Bryant and 'girl dad' explained
Athletes and notable celebrities are getting involved in the trend
-
West on Kobe: 'Saddest day of my life'
West was responsible for bringing Bryant to the Lakers in 1996
-
Shaq opens up after Kobe's death
The Lakers legend reacted to the loss of Bryant during TNT's pregame special
-
Rockets vs. Blazers odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Wednesday's Rockets vs. Trail Blazers matchup...
-
NBA DFS advice, Jan. 29 lineups, picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...
-
Pelicans vs. Spurs: Zion makes NBA debut
Last year's No. 1 overall pick put on a show to close his NBA debut