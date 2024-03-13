The Indiana Pacers currently are 6th in the Eastern Conference and just above the play-in tournament cut line, and they will look to continue their recent winning ways as they host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The Pacers (37-29) enter off an impressive 121-111 road victory at the Thunder last night, while the Bulls (31-34) have lost two straight games, including a 127-92 home blowout on Monday against the Mavericks. The teams have split a pair of matchups this season, with the road team winning each game. The Bulls are 33-31-1 against the spread, while the Pacers are 34-29-3 ATS In 2023-24.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 4 points in the latest Pacers vs. Bulls odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 229.5 points. Before entering any Bulls vs Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Pacers vs. Bulls spread: Pacers -4

Pacers vs. Bulls over/under: 229.5 points

Pacers vs. Bulls money line: Pacers -170, Bulls +143

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago turned in three straight impressive road wins over Sacramento, Utah, and Golden State before falling at the Clippers and getting blown out at home on Monday night by Dallas. In the three road victories, guard DeMar DeRozan scored 33, 29, and 33 points, while in the most recent two losses, he's scored 24 and 13 points, respectively. The veteran, in his 15th season, is averaging 23 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds. His play will have to continue to be above average for Chicago to make a run towards the end of the season.

The emergence of guard Coby White has been a bright spot in an otherwise mixed season for the Bulls. The fifth-year guard is averaging 19.6 points per game, well above his previous career high of 15.1 PPG. With Lonzo Ball having missed the entire season, and Zach LaVine being ruled out for the remainder of the year, White's scoring prowess will be necessary for Chicago in its last 17 games and potentially the play-in tournament. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has won its last two road games, at eventual playoff teams Orlando and Oklahoma City, as it prepares its own push towards the playoffs. On Tuesday night, all five Pacers starters scored in double-figures, led by center Myles Turner with 24 points and forward Pascal Siakam with 18 points. Siakam, the midseason addition from Toronto, added 11 rebounds, while star guard Tyrese Haliburton scored 18 points and dished out 12 assists.

Haliburton's health might be the key to Indiana's success going forward. He has missed 13 games due to injury thus far and hasn't been nearly the scorer that he was towards the end of 2023. For the season, the Pacers' star is averaging 20.7 points and 11.3 assists and when healthy is among the league's elite point guards. He should have another big game in what should be a high-scoring affair in Indianapolis tonight. See which team to pick here.

