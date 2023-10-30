The Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division clash on Monday. Indiana is 2-0 overall and finished last season 35-47, while Chicago is 1-2 overall and finished last season 40-42. The Pacers have won the last three head-to-head matchups, which followed a four-game winning streak by the Bulls in the series.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana is favored by 3 points in the latest Pacers vs. Bulls odds, and the over/under is 229.5 points.

Pacers vs. Bulls spread: Pacers -3

Pacers vs. Bulls over/under: 229.5 points

Pacers vs. Bulls money line: Pacers: -153, Bulls: +129

What you need to know about the Pacers

Last Saturday, Indiana earned a 125-113 win over Cleveland, which made it back-to-back victories for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton were among the main playmakers for the Pacers as the former earned 26 points along with nine rebounds, while the latter shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 21 points and 13 assists.

Through two games, the Pacers are leading the NBA with 134 points per game, as well as topping the league with an offensive rating of 128.6. That comes despite not a single player logging even 30 minuntes per game as Indiana has shown off its improved depth. Seven different players are averaging in double-figures, including newcomer Bruce Brown with 15 points per game.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls last Saturday, but the final result did not. The match between Chicago and Detroit wasn't a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 118-102 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The Bulls found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 13 fewer assists than your opponent.

The loss came about despite an amazing performance from Zach LaVine, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to a career-high of 51 points. Chicago appears to be top-heavy as LaVine is averaging 25 PPG, with DeMar DeRozan at 24.3 PPG, but the Bulls' other three starters are combining to average just 25.7 PPG. See which team to pick here.

