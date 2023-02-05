Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Indiana

Current Records: Cleveland 32-22; Indiana 25-29

What to Know

This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.85 points per game. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the matchup is anything like the Pacers' 135-126 win from their previous meeting in December, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

This past Friday, Indiana narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Sacramento Kings 107-104. Indiana's small forward Buddy Hield looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Cleveland proved too difficult a challenge. Cleveland enjoyed a cozy 128-113 win over Memphis. It was another big night for the Cavaliers' point guard Darius Garland, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 dimes.

The Pacers are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 25-29 and Cleveland to 32-22. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 22 out of their last 39 games against Indiana.