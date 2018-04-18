Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds, Game 2: NBA playoffs picks from expert who's 13-7 on Indiana games

On Wednesday, Indiana will try to do something no team has ever done: Win consecutive first-round NBA playoff games against a LeBron James-led team. Following the Pacers' stunning Game 1 blowout, it's up to the Cleveland Cavaliers to respond when Game 2 tips at 7 p.m. ET from Quicken Loans Arena.

Sportsbooks list Cleveland as an eight-point home favorite for Game 2, up a half-point from the opening line. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 209.

In Game 1, the under at 213.5 hit easily with just 178 total points scored.

Hartstein knows the underrated Pacers have won and covered four of five meetings with Cleveland this season. Two of those covers came by at least 25 points.

Victor Oladipo (32 points on 11-of-19 shooting, six rebounds, four assists, four steals) was unstoppable in Game 1. Defensively, Indiana's physical, anti-switching philosophy frustrated Cleveland into 38.5 percent shooting.

But just because the Pacers dominated Sunday doesn't mean they'll cover again Wednesday in a raucous environment.

The Cavs are 18-3 at The Q in the playoffs during James' second stint in Cleveland. Jeff Green should bounce back from his 0-for-7 clunker, and Kyle Korver -- who went scoreless in four minutes while dealing with a bruised foot -- will play a lot more minutes.

Coach Tyronn Lue promises his team will be much more aggressive offensively. The Cavs got to the foul line just 20 times in Game 1, making 12.

