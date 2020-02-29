Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 29 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Pacers and Cavaliers.
A Central Division battle is on tap between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 17-42 overall and 9-22 at home, while Indiana is 35-24 overall and 14-14 on the road. The Pacers have won four of their past five games. The Cavaliers have won three of their past five. Indiana is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Cavaliers:
- Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Cavaliers +6.5
- Cavaliers vs. Pacers over-under: 215.5 points
- Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Cleveland 208, Indiana -258
What you need to know about the Cavaliers
The Cavaliers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, 116-104, on the road. Collin Sexton shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-best 31 points. He has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 13 games. Kevin Porter Jr. added 16.
Andre Drummond has missed the last two games with a groin injury but is probable for Saturday's game.
What you need to know about the Pacers
Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in its matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, but still walked away with a 106-100 victory. Domantas Sabonis posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards. It was his 45th double-double of the season.
The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 49 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Pacers rank third in the league when it comes to field-goal percentage, with a 47.5 mark on the season.
How to make Pacers vs. Cavaliers picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Pacers vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
