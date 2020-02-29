Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 29 predictions from advanced computer model

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 17-42 overall and 9-22 at home, while Indiana is 35-24 overall and 14-14 on the road. The Pacers have won four of their past five games. The Cavaliers have won three of their past five. Indiana is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds, while the over-under is set at 215.5. Before entering any Pacers vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Cavaliers +6.5

Cavaliers vs. Pacers over-under: 215.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Cleveland 208, Indiana -258

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, 116-104, on the road. Collin Sexton shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-best 31 points. He has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 13 games. Kevin Porter Jr. added 16.

Andre Drummond has missed the last two games with a groin injury but is probable for Saturday's game.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in its matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, but still walked away with a 106-100 victory. Domantas Sabonis posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards. It was his 45th double-double of the season.

The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 49 percent from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Pacers rank third in the league when it comes to field-goal percentage, with a 47.5 mark on the season.

