The Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 14-21 overall and 9-9 at home, while the Pacers are 15-18 overall and 8-8 on the road. The Pacers won the first meeting of the season, 119-99 on Dec. 31.

Indiana is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds, and the over-under is set at 218.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Cavaliers +6.5

Cavaliers vs. Pacers over-under: 218.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Pacers -270, Cavaliers +230

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers eased past the Houston Rockets on Monday, 101-90. Collin Sexton had 39 points and eight assists. Cleveland has won four consecutive games. The Cavaliers are averaging a 7.8 points per game margin of victory during the winning streak.

Sexton has scored 20-plus points in nine consecutive games, one short of tying his career high. Jarrett Allen leads the league in field goal percentage (.664). Darius Garland has recorded seven-plus assists in five straight games. Taurean Prince (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers were demolished by the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, 130-114 on the road. Indiana was down 105-77 at the end of the third quarter. Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points and Edmond Sumner had 18 points. Indiana has lost four consecutive games.

The Pacers are below .500 at the furthest point of the season since the 2016-17 campaign. Indiana has lost eight of 11 games decided by five points or less. Domantas Sabonis ranks second in the NBA with 24 double-doubles. Doug McDermott (teeth) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks

