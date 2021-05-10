The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers will face off in a Central Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 21-47 overall and 12-22 at home, while Indiana is 31-36 overall and 19-15 on the road. The Pacers have won the last four meetings between the teams.

Indiana is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 230.5.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Cavaliers +8.5

Cavaliers vs. Pacers over-under: 230.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -315, Cleveland +295

What you need to need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers were slammed by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, 124-97. Cleveland was down 98-72 at the end of the third quarter. The Cavaliers have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference, with the basement-dwelling Pistons 1.5 games behind. Cleveland has lost 10 consecutive games,

Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 24 points on Sunday. The Cavaliers matched their longest losing streak of the season. They last won on April 21. Isaiah Hartenstein (concussion) did not play on Sunday. Cedi Osman (ankle) is day to day.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers lost in overtime to the Wizards on Saturday, 133-132. The loss dropped Indiana a half-game behind Washington for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and home-court advantage in a play-in game. The Pacers have a 2.5-game lead for the 10th seed in the East. Domantas Sabonis triple-doubled on 30 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists.

Sabonis has eight triple-doubles this season. Caris LeVert had 35 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists vs. Washington. The Pacers have lost three of their past four games. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Jeremy Lamb (knee) are questionable for Monday's game.

