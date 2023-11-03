We've got another exciting Central Division matchup on schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers are set to meet on Friday in the first game of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. Indiana is 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Cleveland is 2-3 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Pacers defeated the Cavs 125-113 on Saturday, but Cleveland won three of four meetings last season.

Tip off is at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Cleveland is favored by 2 points in the latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds, and the over/under is 224.5 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Cavs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Cavaliers spread: Pacers +2

Pacers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 224.5 points

Pacers vs. Cavaliers money line: Pacers: +109, Cavaliers: -130

Pacers vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They secured a 95-89 win over New York. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 20.8% better than the opposition, as the Cavaliers did. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 30 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

Cleveland has dealt with injuries to key players early in the season as Jarrett Allen has yet to play and Darius Garland has logged just one game. Both are questionable for Friday, and their returns would help boost the struggling offense. The Cavs rank 27th in offensive rating and 28th in points per game, while their defense is in the middle-of-the-pack after leading the NBA in both defensive rating and scoring defense last year. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Meanwhile, Indiana took a serious blow against Boston on Wednesday, falling 155-104. The Pacers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 75-54. T.J. McConnell led Indiana with 18 points off the bench as the Pacers were without All-Star Tyrese Haliburton (ankle).

Haliburton is questionable for tonight, as is Jalen Smith (knee). This game could be a high-scoring affair with both teams' struggles on the defensive end as Indiana ranks 29th in both defensive rating and points allowed per game. Indiana does have great depth this year with seven players averaging in double-figures, led by Haliburton's 20 points per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pacers vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Cavs 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavs vs. Pacers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model on a 77-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.

