The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Sunday. Indiana is coming off a five-game first-round series win over the Milwaukee Bucks, while Cleveland swept the four-game series with the Miami Heat. The Pacers (50-32), second in the Central Division, averaged 117.4 points per game during the regular season. The Cavaliers (64-18), champions of the Central, won their first division title since the 2017-2018 season.

Tip-off from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are 8-point favorites in the latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 229.5. The Cavaliers are -325 on the money line (risk $325 to win $100), while the Pacers are +260 (risk $100 to win $260).

Pacers vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -8 at DraftKings

Pacers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 229.5 points

Pacers vs. Cavaliers money line: Indiana +260, Cleveland -325

IND: The Pacers have hit the money line in 44 of their last 62 games (+36.30 units)

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the game total over in 56 of their last 88 games (+20.80 units)

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Center Jarrett Allen is one of seven Cleveland players averaging double-digit scoring in the 2025 NBA playoffs. In four playoff starts, he is averaging 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.3 assists in 28 minutes. In the 124-87 win over Miami in Game 3, he recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds in just 26 minutes of action.

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has also been a force on offense. In four postseason starts, he is averaging 23.8 points, four assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He scored 20 or more points in three games in the series against Miami, including back-to-back 30-point efforts in Games 1 and 2. In a 123-116 win over Boston on Feb. 28, he poured in 41 points, while adding five assists and three rebounds.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam has been a force this season. In three regular-season games against the Cavaliers, he averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, 2.7 assists and one block in 32.7 minutes. In 78 games in 2024-2025, all starts, he averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He has also had a lot of success against Cleveland throughout his career. In 28 matchups against the Cavaliers, he is averaging 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 30 minutes.

Veteran center Myles Turner has also had success against the Cavaliers. In four games against Cleveland this year, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.5 minutes. In 72 regular-season games in 2024-2025, he averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 assists in 30.2 minutes. He is coming off a near double-double in the Game 5 series-clinching 119-118 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. In that game, he poured in 21 points, while grabbing nine rebounds.

