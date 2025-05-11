The No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers will try to reclaim home-court advantage when they face the No. 4 seed Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Sunday night. Indiana picked up a pair of upset road wins to open the series, but Cleveland responded with a 126-104 road win in Game 3 on Friday. The Cavaliers welcomed Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter back from injuries after they missed Game 2. All-Star guard Darius Garland also returned from a toe injury that held him out of four straight games.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Cleveland is a 5-point favorite in the latest Pacers vs. Cavaliers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. Before locking in any Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Pacers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Pacers spread: Cleveland -5

Cavaliers vs. Pacers over/under: 230.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Pacers money line: Cleveland -205, Indiana +170

CLE: Cavaliers are 52-36-1 against the spread this season

IND: Pacers are 42-47-1 against the spread this season

Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks:

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana is coming off a disappointing Game 3, but the Pacers can still take firm control of the series with a win on Sunday. They were able to trim Cleveland's lead to 11 points early in the fourth quarter but were unable to get any closer. Small forward Bennedict Mathurin led Indiana with 23 points on 6 of 11 shooting off the bench.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton sparked a closing run in Game 1 and finished with 22 points on 9 of 15 shooting, while center Myles Turner posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. All five starters finished in double digits in Game 2, as point guard Andrew Nembhard had 13 points and 13 assists. The Pacers have covered the spread in six of their last nine games.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland can take back control of the series with another road win on Sunday, as that would be enough to reclaim home-court advantage. The Cavaliers outscored Indiana 34-13 in the second quarter on Friday and never let the lead get below double digits the rest of the way. Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell poured in 43 points and grabbed nine rebounds, shooting 14 of 29 from the floor.

All five starters finished in double figures for Cleveland, including a double-double performance from Mobley. He had 18 points and 13 rebounds in his return, while center Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 12 rebounds. The Cavaliers are the superior team at full strength, and they have covered the spread in five of their last six games at Indiana.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Pacers vs. Cavaliers and is leaning Under the total, projecting 223 combined points.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pacers vs. Cavaliers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.