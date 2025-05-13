The Indiana Pacers have the chance to return to the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. The Pacers have a 3-1 lead in their second-round playoff series against the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and can close it out in Game 5.

Donovan Mitchell's status is up in the air for Game 5 after the Cavs' star hurt his ankle during Cleveland's blowout loss in Game 4. Mitchell averaged 41.3 points per game through the first three games in the series, so obviously his status could swing this do-or-die game for Cleveland.

Indiana, meanwhile, is looking to get back to the Eastern Conference finals for the second year in a row. The Pacers -- who have had six different players score at least 13 points per game in this series -- knocked the higher-seeded Knicks out of the second round in 2024.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Game 5 info

Time: 7 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, May 13

Location: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland

TV channel: TNT | Live stream: Max

Odds (via DraftKings): Cavaliers -7.5, O/U 230

Pacers vs. Cavaliers: Game 5 best bet

Mitchell hurt his ankle in Game 4. Darius Garland is still dealing with the big toe sprain he's struggled through all postseason. Ty Jerome has been a mess all series against Indiana. I just don't know where the offense is coming from for the Cavaliers anymore. It would take a 3-point barrage to reach their total in Game 5, but without their ability to create those shots as they did all regular season, I just can't see them scoring this much. The Pick: Cavaliers Under 118.5 points