Pacers vs. Cavaliers schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 4, stream series

Game 3 final: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104
The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the board in their second-round series with the Indiana Pacers. After dropping the first two games at home, the Cavs responded with a comprehensive 22-point road win to draw within 2-1 in the best-of-seven set.
Notably, the Cavaliers were back at full strength, as Darius Garland (toe), Evan Mobley (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb) all returned to action after missing Game 2. While Garland struggled with foul trouble throughout the night, Mobley put in a huge two-way effort with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks, while Hunter provided valuable minutes off the bench.
It took only a few minutes for the Cavaliers to build a double-digit lead, but the Pacers used a furious run to draw even at the end of the first quarter. That turned out to be the high point of the night for the Pacers, though, as the Cavaliers quickly regained control of the game in the second quarter and maintained it throughout.
Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavs with 43 points, nine rebounds and five assists for his second consecutive 40-point game. With this performance, Mitchell joined LeBron James as the only players in Cavaliers history with 40 points in back-to-back playoff games.
A pivotal Game 4 is set for Sunday evening.