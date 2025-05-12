Pacers vs. Cavaliers score: Indiana puts East's top seed on brink of playoff elimination with Game 4 blowout

FINAL: Pacers 129, Cavaliers 109
The Indiana Pacers are one game away from a return trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. After losing Game 3 on their home floor, the Pacers stormed back to win Game 4 in dominating fashion, 129-109, to take a 3-1 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers. That puts the 64-win Cavaliers on the brink of elimination, and things do not look especially promising for them here.
They have obviously dealt with injuries throughout the series. Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter all missed Game 2 due to health. All three returned for Game 3, but terrifyingly, Donovan Mitchell did not play in the second half after suffering a left ankle injury. It is unclear at this time how injured he is, but he was averaging over 41 points per game in the series through three games. If he is out, the Cavaliers are done.
It was a balanced attack for Indiana. Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 21 points, but Obi Toppin and Myles Turner weren't far behind at 20 apiece. Five Pacers in total reached double figures, and that doesn't even include star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had another quiet night. Indiana has been thriving as a team, and now, they are just one victory away from a rematch with one of their opponents from last year's playoffs, the Knicks or Celtics, in the Eastern Conference finals.