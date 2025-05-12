Pacers vs. Cavaliers score: Indiana puts East's top seed on brink of playoff elimination with Game 4 blowout

The East's top seed is on the brink of elimination. The Indiana Pacers blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers, 129-109, in Sunday's Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the second-round playoff series. The Cavs won 64 games in the regular season but are now one loss away from going home. The Pacers won't two close games on the road to start this series, but they left no doubt on Sunday. Indy led by 41 points (tying an NBA playoff record) at halftime of Game 4 and cruised to the victory.

Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin all scored 20 points for the Pacers in the Game 4 blowout, and Indy had no trouble despite losing Bennedict Mathurin to an ejection in the second quarter.

The Cavs, adding injury to insult, lost star guard Donovan Mitchell with an ankle injury in this game. Mitchell, who averaged 41.3 points per game in the first three games of the series, did not play in the second half and finished with 12 points on 11 shots.

The Cavaliers had no trouble with the Miami Heat in the first round. Cleveland swept Miami in the most lopsided series in NBA history, outscoring the Heat by 122 points in four games. The Cavs had seven players average in double figures in scoring in the first-round sweep and averaged 126 points per game against Miami.

The Pacers beat the Bucks in five games in the first round, knocking Milwaukee out of the postseason for the second year in a row. Haliburton hit the game-winning layup in a furious Game 5 comeback to clinch the series, and he averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 assists in the series.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112

Game 2: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119

Game 3: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104

Game 4: Pacers 129, Cavaliers 109 -- Indiana leads 3-1

Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD

Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds

Odds via FanDuel

Game 5 odds: Cavaliers -8, O/U 230

Series odds: Pacers -245, Cavaliers +200

