Pacers vs. Cavaliers score, schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates, where to watch as Cleveland dominates Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers got back into their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night with a 126-104 Game 3 road win. With three of their top players returning to the lineup, the Cavs came out with the necessary urgency with a wire-to-wire victory, and will now look to even things up in Game 4 on Sunday.

The Pacers stunned the top-seeded Cavs in Game 2 in another shocking finish in the second-round of these 2025 NBA playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining as the Pacers stormed back for a one-point win.

The Cavs were without three key players on Tuesday as Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter all missed Game 2 with injuries. But Donovan Mitchell looked like he was going to lead the shorthanded No. 1 seed to victory. Mitchell scored 48 points and had nine assists, but the Cavs still came up short despite entering the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead.

The Cavaliers had no trouble with the Miami Heat in the first round. Cleveland swept Miami in the most lopsided series in NBA history, outscoring the Heat by 122 points in four games. The Cavs had seven players average in double figures in scoring in the first-round sweep and averaged 126 points per game against Miami.

The Pacers beat the Bucks in five games in the first round, knocking Milwaukee out of the postseason for the second year in a row. Haliburton hit the game-winning layup in a furious Game 5 comeback to clinch the series, and he averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 assists in the series.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers schedule, scores (Indiana leads, 2-1)

All times Eastern

Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112

Game 2: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119

Game 3: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD

Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds

Odds via FanDuel

Game 4 odds: Cavaliers -5, O/U 231.5

Series odds: Cavaliers -156, Pacers +132

CBS Sports will have key updates below throughout the Cavaliers-Pacers second-round series.