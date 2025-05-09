Pacers vs. Cavaliers score, schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, stream series
Top-seeded Cleveland, down 2-0, heads to Indianapolis for Game 3 on Friday
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to get back in their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Game 3. The Pacers stunned the top-seeded Cavs in Game 2 on Tuesday night in another shocking finish in the second-round of these 2025 NBA playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining as the Pacers stormed back for a one-point win. They lead the series 2-0 and head back to Indiana for Game 3 on Friday.
The Cavs were without three key players on Tuesday as Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter all missed Game 2 with injuries. But Donovan Mitchell looked like he was going to lead the shorthanded No. 1 seed to victory. Mitchell scored 48 points and had nine assists, but the Cavs still came up short despite entering the fourth quarter with a 14-point lead.
The Cavaliers had no trouble with the Miami Heat in the first round. Cleveland swept Miami in the most lopsided series in NBA history, outscoring the Heat by 122 points in four games. The Cavs had seven players average in double figures in scoring in the first-round sweep and averaged 126 points per game against Miami.
The Pacers beat the Bucks in five games in the first round, knocking Milwaukee out of the postseason for the second year in a row. Haliburton hit the game-winning layup in a furious Game 5 comeback to clinch the series, and he averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 assists in the series.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers schedule, scores
All times Eastern
Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112
Game 2: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119 (Indiana leads 2-0)
Game 3: Friday, May 9 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 8 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD
Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds
Odds via FanDuel
Game 3 odds: Cavaliers -4, O/U 229.5
Series odds: Pacers -184, Cavaliers +154
CBS Sports will have key updates below throughout the Cavaliers-Pacers second-round series.
🚨Game 2 final: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119
Indiana has pulled off an absolutely stunning comeback and taken a 2-0 lead in the series.
In a sequence of events eerily similar to their come-from-behind win in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks one week ago, the Pacers went on an 8-0 run in the final minute to steal the victory. It ended with Tyrese Haliburton making a stepback 3 after rebounding his own missed free throw:
The Cavs had a 119-114 lead after Donovan Mitchell committed an offensive foul in the backcourt with 45 seconds left. After that, Pascal Siakam attacked Dean Wade's closeout and made a layup to cut the Pacers' deficit to three points:
After that, the Cavs turned the ball over and Tyrese Haliburton got to the free-throw line.
And after that, Haliburton split the free throws, rebounded the second and then made a shot that is immediately legendary.
Absolutely unbelievable.
Haliburton finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and no turnovers in 36 minutes. He appeared to hurt his wrist in the first half, but remained in the game and got an X-ray at halftime.
Cleveland was without Darius Garland (who missed his fourth consecutive game due to a sprained toe) and without Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter (who were both hurt in the opener), but, for most of the night, it seemed like it was going to overcome these absences. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 48 points (15-30 FG, 1-7 3PT, 17-21 FT) to go with five rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block, but the Cavs wasted all of it. Mitchell's crunch-time turnover was his fifth of the game.
Cleveland was up 32-17 at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 20 points, but couldn't hold on. The Pacers outscored the Cavs 36-21 in the final frame. Cleveland shot just 11 for 39 (28.2%) from 3-point range.
Just like Game 1, Indiana had a balanced scoring effort. Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner finished with a team-high 23 points apiece, and Bennedict Mathurin added 19 off the bench. Nesmith shot 5 for 8 from deep and has made nine of his 14 3-point attempts in the series.
Game 3 is Friday in Indianapolis.
Offensive foul on Mitchell
Uh-oh, Cavs: After that collision between Aaron Nesmith and Donovan Mitchell, there was another collision between Nesmith and Mitchell. This time, Mitchell's elbow collided with Nesmith's head.
Officials declared it a common foul, not a flagrant foul. Costly turnover for the Cavs, but not as catastrophic as a flagrant foul would have been.
Indiana ball, 45.9 on the clock, Cavs up 119-114.
Nesmith putback, Mitchell goes down hard
Donovan Mitchell now has 48 points after a pair of free throws, but the Pacers are still hanging around. Pascal Siakam drew a foul at the rim and missed both free throws, but Aaron Nesmith came out of nowhere for a putback dunk off the second miss.
As Nesmith dunked it, he made contact with Mitchell, who fell hard and stayed down for a little while. He eventually got up, though, and seems to be OK.
The refs initially waved off the dunk due to offensive interference, but reviewed it and called it good.
The Cavs are up 119-114 and have the ball with 47.9 seconds left.
Dagger?
If the Cavs hold on, this Max Strus 3 might be seen as the dagger:
It's understandable that Indiana wanted to get the ball out of Donovan Mitchell's hands at all costs. Mitchell made a nice find, and Strus knocked down a huge shot.
It's not over yet, though. After a timeout, Tyrese Haliburton got downhill against Isaac Okoro and made a layup off the glass. Cleveland is up 117-112 with 1:03 to go.
So much Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell has had a monster Game 2. After a couple more downhill drives and a free throw, he has 45 points (15-28 FG, 1-7 3PT, 14-17 FT) to go with his four rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block. This is his sixth career 40-point playoff game.
With 2:31 left in the fourth quarter, Cleveland is up 113-106.
Cavs looking unsteady
Cleveland still has a six-point lead with 5:27 left in regulation, but it has been outscored 14-6 in the fourth quarter and the Pacers are flying around defensively.
The Cavs' offense is, in a word, shaky. At least when Donovan Mitchell isn't getting go the free throw line, that is.
Credit the Pacers for hanging around and getting back into it. They had a horrendous first quarter, but that feels like a long time ago.
Bennedict Mathurin is up to 19 points off the bench. Myles Turner has a team-high 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-6 FT) for Indiana.
Pacers cut into the lead
Tyrese Haliburton, who had an X-ray at halftime after appearing to injure his left wrist, cut the Pacers' deficit to eight points with this and-1:
After a Bennedict Mathurin putback dunk, the Pacers have started the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run and are down by just six points.
Here come the Pacers!
With Donovan Mitchell back on the bench to start the fourth quarter, the Cavs' lead is down to single digits. They have a lineup of Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Javonte Green and Dean Wade on the floor, and they've had a few rough offensive possessions to start the final frame. After Bennedict Mathurin leaked out and scored an easy layup in transition, Cleveland called timeout with 9:38 on the clock, up 98-89.
This is a good time to mention that Jerome has scored just two points (1-14 FG, 0-4 FT, 0-0 FT) in 26 minutes. He's missing his patented floater, and he's had particular trouble when Aaron Nesmith has been defending him. It's kind of wild that the Cavs have controlled this whole game despite Jerome's struggles.
End of third quarter: Cavaliers 98, Pacers 84
Pacers reserve Bennedict Mathurin did what he could to make things interesting after halftime. He scored 10 points in the third quarter and has gotten to the rim on numerous occasions. Mathurin is definitely in attack mode.
The problem for Indiana, though, is that he's not the only one getting to the rim. In the third quarter, the Pacers couldn't keep Donovan Mitchell out of the paint (or off of the free throw line).
Also, the Cavs got another big dunk, this time courtesy of Jarrett Allen:
Some positivity for the Pacers heading into the fourth: It looked like they were going to be down 17 at the end of the third, but then Tyrese Haliburton found Aaron Nesmith for a corner 3 just before the buzzer.
Indiana's shooting 51% from the field, and its offense has been fine when it has actually gotten a shot up. It has turned the ball over on 20% of its possessions, though, and it hasn't been able to slow down the Cavs at all.
Strus gets loose
Here is Max Strus soaring for a dunk and extending the Cavs' lead to 20:
The crazy thing is this possession was after a make. That's a disaster for the Pacers.
You might think Indiana would just stop playing after that. Nope. Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin made 3s, and the Pacers are now down 81-67 with 5:07 left in the third quarter.
Mitchell, Mitchell, Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell is up to 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-7 FT) with 7:32 left in the third quarter. The Cavs are up 77-60.
Here's an and-1 against Aaron Nesmith, followed by a shimmy on the floor:
And here's a wiiide open corner 3 against the Pacers' zone:
Indiana's offense has been good enough in the third quarter, but it just has not been able to string any stops together. If that doesn't change, Cleveland is going to even this series up tonight.
Halftime: Cavaliers 61, Pacers 50
AHHHH LOOK AT THIS DONOVAN MITCHELL DUNK RIGHT NOW:
That was enormous. I really did scream when it happened. My word.
Anyway, that play sort of a microcosm of Game 2. After dropping the first game of the series at home, the Cavs have really taken it to the Pacers. They have an 11-point lead going into the third quarter.
Mitchell has 21 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), five assists, two steals and one turnover in 18 minutes. It's kind of weird that he's now 1 for 15 from 3-point range in the series, but he's been amazing tonight. So has Cleveland as a team.
Cleveland is without Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter, but that hasn't been a problem. This is a deep roster, and the Cavs' defense has been excellent regardless of who has been on the floor.
Craig Porter Jr. made his presence felt, for example:
Also: Shoutout to Dean Wade for making a zillion hustle plays (three offensive boards in 11 minutes!) and Max Strus for putting together a 14-point, three-assist half.
Indiana has made a couple of little runs, but the Cavs keep responding to them. The Pacers' poor 3-point shooting (5 for 15) isn't necessarily a cause for concern, but their 13 turnovers definitely is. They need to do a better job of handling Cleveland's ball pressure if they are going to make a real comeback.
Pacers playing a bit better, but...
Indiana got within eight, but, after Max Strus came up with an offensive rebound, an assist to Jarrett Allen and a pick-and-pop 3, the Cavs are up 47-34 with 4:58 left in the first half.
The Pacers still have more turnovers (12) than made field goals (11). Cleveland has only four turnovers.
More bad news for Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton appeared to hurt his left wrist on a recent possession.
The good news: Haliburton has stayed in the game.
Signs of life for Indy?
Cleveland extended its run to 24-4 with a Dean Wade 3 at the beginning of the second quarter. It hasn't scored since then, though, and the Pacers have gotten a few buckets -- a floater from Pascal Siakam, then two short jumpers from T.J. McConnell.
I'm not saying this is the start of a big Indiana comeback. It was enough, though, for Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson to call a timeout. It's 35-21 with 9:36 left in the second quarter.
After the timeout, Cleveland's using another interesting lineup: Craig Porter Jr., Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Jarrett Allen. This group did not play a single second together during the regular season.
End of first quarter: Cavaliers 32, Pacers 15
This is not the start that Indiana wanted. After two more 3s from Sam Merrill and a layup by Donovan Mitchell layup, the Cavs have a 17-point lead the end of the first quarter. They ended the quarter on a 21-4 run.
The Pacers have more turnovers (9) than made field goals (5).
Mitchell has 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT). Look at him making moves:
Amazing start for the shorthanded Cavs. Let's see if Indiana can respond the way it did late in Game 1.
Allen picks up two fouls, Cavs get weird
After Jarrett Allen picked up his second foul, the Cavs went small (and weird). They have a lineup of Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Javonte Green, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade on the floor.
This five-man unit played five possessions together during the regular season, according to Cleaning The Glass. Honestly, that's five more than I expected.
After a pair of free throws from Mitchell, Cleveland's up 24-15 with 1:52 left in the first quarter.
Pacers having problems
With 4:52 left in the first quarter, Indiana has missed seven straight field goal attempts and is shooting 3 for 13 (23.1%). The Cavs are up 16-11.
On Monday, Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said that the Pacers deserved to win the opener in part because they were the "more physical team." The Cavs have definitely come out with more physicality in Game 2, and Indiana is not looking quite as comfortable offensively ... but also the Pacers have simply missed several open 3s, which has nothing to do with Cleveland's approach.
Here's a 3 from Sam Merrill:
Well, this is different
With 6:47 to go in the first quarter, Game 2 looks a lot different (and not just because Evan Mobley isn't playing). It's tied 9-9, and neither team has been knocking down shots.
Indiana has created some good 3s, but it's shooting 1 for 6 from deep (and 3 for 10 overall).
The Cavs are shooting 4 for 12 (and 2 for 7 at the rim).
Two big Cleveland dunks already, though. First, here's Jarrett Allen:
And here's Donovan Mitchell, off of an impromptu give-and-go with Max Strus:
Mobley out, Wade to start for Cavs
The Cavaliers are shorthanded in Game 2 -- Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter are all out -- so here are the starting lineups:
Cleveland: Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen
Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner
Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson, by the way, was not pleased about how Mobley and Hunter got hurt in Game 1.
"I don't think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed the line of physicality, that line we've kind of been talking about where it became excessive," Atkinson told reporters.
Cavs down three key players for Game 2
After dropping Game 1, Cleveland will not be without three key players on Tuesday night as Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter are all listed as out.
Game 2 best bet
Are the Cavs in trouble?
The Cavs are down in their second-round series, but they're not alone among the NBA's top teams. The Celtics and Thunder -- who, along with the Cavs, were the three best teams in the league all season long -- also lost Game 1s at home on Monday night.
So who's in the most danger of losing in this round? Our Sam Quinn broke it down.
Game 1 fallout
Big man Evan Mobley and forward De'Andre Hunter will be questionable for Game 2 after both sustained injuries Sunday, Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday. "I don't think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed the line of physicality, that line we've kind of been talking about where it became excessive."
🚨 Game 1 final: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112
The Indiana Pacers stole Game 1 and home-court advantage in their second-round series against the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. They did this largely on the strength of their enormous advantage 3-point shooting: The Pacers shot 19 for 36 (52.8%) from deep, and Cleveland shot 9 for 38 (23.7%).
Indiana took an 11-point lead in the first quarter, and it withstood a 20-4 Cavs run in the third. Cleveland had the lead with seven minutes left in the game, but then the Pacers went on a 15-4 run to take control.
The Cavs were still in striking distance down the stretch … but they weren't sharp enough in crunch time. After Donovan Mitchell missed a shot off the glass against Tyrese Haliburton, they allowed Pascal Siakam to leak out for an uncontested layup:
Indiana had an extremely balanced attack. Andrew Nembhard finished with a team-high 23 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) and six assists. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), 13 assists, one steal and three blocks. All of Indiana's starters scored in double digits, as did reserve guard Bennedict Mathurin.
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 33 points, but wasn't particularly efficient: he shot 13 for 30 from the field, 1 for 11 from deep and 6 for 9 from the free throw line. Ty Jerome added 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT) off the bench. Darius Mitchell missed his third straight game with a sprained toe.
The Cavs dominated the possession game, but it didn't matter. They couldn't make their 3s, they couldn't slow the Pacers down and they may have had a bit of trouble adjusting to their new opponent after disposing of the Miami Heat easily in the first round.
Game 2 is Tuesday in Cleveland.
Pac3rs
With 3:23 left in the fourth quarter, the Pacers are up 112-106. They are shooting 19 for 35 from 3-point range.
Here's Tyrese Haliburton's stepback over Jarrett Allen:
Here's Andrew Nembhard's stepback over Ty Jerome:
And here's another deep 3 from Nembhard:
Cleveland, by the way, is shooting just 8 for 33 from deep. Hard to overcome this kind of disparity, but there's plenty of time left.
End of third quarter: Pacers 92, Cavaliers 90
OK, this game has taken a turn. The Cavs went on a 20-4 run to take an 88-84 lead in the third quarter. Indiana went four minutes without making a field goal. This was a CAVALANCHE!
Cleveland has upped its physicality on defense, gotten stops and then run like crazy. We've seen this kind of thing before.
Here's Donovan Mitchell throwing down a massive dunk:
And here he is finding Jarrett Allen for an alley-oop in transition:
Mitchell scored 12 points in the third quarter and has 27 in the game ... but that's not the whole story. The Pacers regained the lead at the end of the third, thanks in part to a buzzer-beating corner 3 by Myles Turner.
The fourth should be fun.
Nasty dunk, nasty fall
With about nine minutes left in the third quarter, Jarrett Allen threw down a monstrous dunk over Myles Turner off a pass from Donovan Mitchell. It was an incredible finish, but, unfortunately, Allen hit the floor extremely hard:
There was definitely some contact from Turner there, but no foul was called.
That's the biggest highlight of the game so far, but, since it happened, Indiana has extended its lead with an 11-3 run.
The Pacers are up 80-68 with 7:17 left in the third quarter. After making two 3s, Aaron Nesmith has 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3PT) in 14 minutes.
It's all happening
Look at Evan Mobley save the ball from going out of bounds and find Donovan Mitchell for a wide-open 3 ... only for Aaron Nesmith to get back into the play and block it from behind, then make a 3 in transition on the other end:
That was pretty big swing, but Cleveland appears to be finding a rhythm. After Mobley threw down this alley-oop from Max Strus, the Pacers called a timeout:
My guess as to why Indiana called a timeout: That bucket came after an offensive rebound. The Cavs have 12 second chance points to the Pacers' zero.
Halftime: Pacers 64, Cavaliers 58
Fun half! This has had much more offensive flow than the average 2025 playoff game. The speed with which both teams are pushing the ball and even just executing their halfcourt offense is impressive.
Cleveland is winning the possession game and has a 38-20 advantage in points in the paint, but it's trailing because it is shooting terribly. The Cavs are 5 for 20 from deep, while the Pacers are 9 for 15.
I would feel a bit uneasy about this if I were Indiana. Donovan Mitchell (1 for 6 from 3-point range), Max Strus (1 for 4) and Sam Merrill (1 for 3) have all missed open looks.
That said, the Pacers earned this lead. They took it to Cleveland early, and they weathered the Cavs' second-quarter run in a hostile (and extremely loud) environment.
