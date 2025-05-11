Pacers vs. Cavaliers score, schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 4, stream series

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to even up their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night in Game 4 of their second-round series. The Pacers took the first two games of the series in Cleveland, including getting a game-winning 3-pointer from Tyrese Haliburton in Game 2. But the Cavs were back at full strength in Game 3 with Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andere Hunter back on the court, and Donovan Mitchell had a huge game in a 22-point win.

The Cavaliers had no trouble with the Miami Heat in the first round. Cleveland swept Miami in the most lopsided series in NBA history, outscoring the Heat by 122 points in four games. The Cavs had seven players average in double figures in scoring in the first-round sweep and averaged 126 points per game against Miami.

The Pacers beat the Bucks in five games in the first round, knocking Milwaukee out of the postseason for the second year in a row. Haliburton hit the game-winning layup in a furious Game 5 comeback to clinch the series, and he averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 assists in the series.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112

Game 2: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119

Game 3: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104 (Indiana leads 2-1)

Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | 7 p.m., TNT/Max

*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD

Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds

Odds via FanDuel

Game 4 odds: Cavaliers -5, O/U 231.5

Series odds: Cavaliers -156, Pacers +132

CBS Sports will have key updates below throughout the Cavaliers-Pacers second-round series.