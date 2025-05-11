Skip to Main Content

Pacers vs. Cavaliers score, schedule, odds, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 4, stream series

The top-seeded Cavs are trying to even up the second-round series on Sunday night

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to even up their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night in Game 4 of their second-round series. The Pacers took the first two games of the series in Cleveland, including getting a game-winning 3-pointer from Tyrese Haliburton in Game 2. But the Cavs were back at full strength in Game 3 with Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andere Hunter back on the court, and Donovan Mitchell had a huge game in a 22-point win.

The Cavaliers had no trouble with the Miami Heat in the first round. Cleveland swept Miami in the most lopsided series in NBA history, outscoring the Heat by 122 points in four games. The Cavs had seven players average in double figures in scoring in the first-round sweep and averaged 126 points per game against Miami.

The Pacers beat the Bucks in five games in the first round, knocking Milwaukee out of the postseason for the second year in a row. Haliburton hit the game-winning layup in a furious Game 5 comeback to clinch the series, and he averaged 17.6 points and 11.6 assists in the series.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers schedule, scores

All times Eastern

Game 1: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 112
Game 2: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119
Game 3: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104 (Indiana leads 2-1)
Game 4: Sunday, May 11 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 5: Tuesday, May 13 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | 7 p.m., TNT/Max
*Game 6: Thursday, May 15 | Pacers vs. Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 18 | Cavaliers vs. Pacers | Time/TV TBD

Cavaliers vs. Pacers odds

Odds via FanDuel

Game 4 odds: Cavaliers -5, O/U 231.5
Series odds: Cavaliers -156, Pacers +132

The Pacers can't miss

Despite the theatrics and Bennedict Mathurin's ejection, Indiana just played a nearly flawless quarter of offensive basketball. The Pacers lead 38-23 after one behind 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Cleveland, meanwhile, is struggling to generate clean looks in the half court against this surprisingly effective Pacers defense. They look rushed, and their shots aren't falling as they have all season.

Sam Quinn
May 12, 2025, 12:49 AM
May. 11, 2025, 8:49 pm EDT
 
Bennedict Mathruin ejected

Game 3 was full of extracurricular activity, and Game 4 has been no different. Bennedict Mathurin just got assessed a flagrant-2 foul for closed-fist punching De'Andre Hunter in the chest. Hunter, meanwhile, got a technical foul for shoving him in response. Myles Turner also picked up a technical foul for retaliating, so in the end, only Mathurin is tossed. The building is in an uproar here, and head coach Rick Carlisle is just as angry.

Sam Quinn
May 12, 2025, 12:35 AM
May. 11, 2025, 8:35 pm EDT
 
Game 3 final: Cavaliers 126, Pacers 104

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the board in their second-round series with the Indiana Pacers. After dropping the first two games at home, the Cavs responded with a comprehensive 22-point road win to draw within 2-1 in the best-of-seven set. 

Notably, the Cavaliers were back at full strength, as Darius Garland (toe), Evan Mobley (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb) all returned to action after missing Game 2. While Garland struggled with foul trouble throughout the night, Mobley put in a huge two-way effort with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks, while Hunter provided valuable minutes off the bench. 

It took only a few minutes for the Cavaliers to build a double-digit lead, but the Pacers used a furious run to draw even at the end of the first quarter. That turned out to be the high point of the night for the Pacers, though, as the Cavaliers quickly regained control of the game in the second quarter and maintained it throughout. 

Donovan Mitchell led the way for the Cavs with 43 points, nine rebounds and five assists for his second consecutive 40-point game. With this performance, Mitchell joined LeBron James as the only players in Cavaliers history with 40 points in back-to-back playoff games. 

A pivotal Game 4 is set for Sunday evening. 

 
Halftime: Cavaliers 66, Pacers 45

Darius Garland (toe), Evan Mobley (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (thumb) returned to action in Game 3, and the Cavaliers have looked like their usual selves now that they're back at full strength. 

The Cavaliers held the Pacers without a field goal for over five minutes to start the game, and quickly built a double-digit lead. While the Pacers went on a furious run late in the first quarter to tie the game, they were unable to carry that momentum into the second quarter. Thanks in part to a zone defense that flummoxed the Pacers, the Cavs won the second quarter 34-13 to take a 21-point lead into the break. 

Donovan Mitchell has 17 points to lead all scorers, but this has been a true team effort from the Cavs, who have four double-digit scorers. Cleveland has grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, which it has turned into 21 second-chance points. 

 
🚨Game 2 final: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119

Indiana has pulled off an absolutely stunning comeback and taken a 2-0 lead in the series. 

In a sequence of events eerily similar to their come-from-behind win in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks one week ago, the Pacers went on an 8-0 run in the final minute to steal the victory. It ended with Tyrese Haliburton making a stepback 3 after rebounding his own missed free throw:

The Cavs had a 119-114 lead after Donovan Mitchell committed an offensive foul in the backcourt with 45 seconds left. After that, Pascal Siakam attacked Dean Wade's closeout and made a layup to cut the Pacers' deficit to three points:

After that, the Cavs turned the ball over and Tyrese Haliburton got to the free-throw line.

And after that, Haliburton split the free throws, rebounded the second and then made a shot that is immediately legendary.

Absolutely unbelievable.

Haliburton finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and no turnovers in 36 minutes. He appeared to hurt his wrist in the first half, but remained in the game and got an X-ray at halftime.

Cleveland was without Darius Garland (who missed his fourth consecutive game due to a sprained toe) and without Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter (who were both hurt in the opener), but, for most of the night, it seemed like it was going to overcome these absences. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 48 points (15-30 FG, 1-7 3PT, 17-21 FT) to go with five rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block, but the Cavs wasted all of it. Mitchell's crunch-time turnover was his fifth of the game.

Cleveland was up 32-17 at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 20 points, but couldn't hold on. The Pacers outscored the Cavs 36-21 in the final frame. Cleveland shot just 11 for 39 (28.2%) from 3-point range.

Just like Game 1, Indiana had a balanced scoring effort. Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner finished with a team-high 23 points apiece, and Bennedict Mathurin added 19 off the bench. Nesmith shot 5 for 8 from deep and has made nine of his 14 3-point attempts in the series.

Game 3 is Friday in Indianapolis.

 
Offensive foul on Mitchell

Uh-oh, Cavs: After that collision between Aaron Nesmith and Donovan Mitchell, there was another collision between Nesmith and Mitchell. This time, Mitchell's elbow collided with Nesmith's head.

Officials declared it a common foul, not a flagrant foul. Costly turnover for the Cavs, but not as catastrophic as a flagrant foul would have been.

Indiana ball, 45.9 on the clock, Cavs up 119-114.

 
Nesmith putback, Mitchell goes down hard

Donovan Mitchell now has 48 points after a pair of free throws, but the Pacers are still hanging around. Pascal Siakam drew a foul at the rim and missed both free throws, but Aaron Nesmith came out of nowhere for a putback dunk off the second miss.

As Nesmith dunked it, he made contact with Mitchell, who fell hard and stayed down for a little while. He eventually got up, though, and seems to be OK.

The refs initially waved off the dunk due to offensive interference, but reviewed it and called it good.

The Cavs are up 119-114 and have the ball with 47.9 seconds left. 

 
Dagger?

If the Cavs hold on, this Max Strus 3 might be seen as the dagger:

It's understandable that Indiana wanted to get the ball out of Donovan Mitchell's hands at all costs. Mitchell made a nice find, and Strus knocked down a huge shot.

It's not over yet, though. After a timeout, Tyrese Haliburton got downhill against Isaac Okoro and made a layup off the glass. Cleveland is up 117-112 with 1:03 to go.

 
So much Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has had a monster Game 2. After a couple more downhill drives and a free throw, he has 45 points (15-28 FG, 1-7 3PT, 14-17 FT) to go with his four rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block. This is his sixth career 40-point playoff game.

With 2:31 left in the fourth quarter, Cleveland is up 113-106.

 
Cavs looking unsteady

Cleveland still has a six-point lead with 5:27 left in regulation, but it has been outscored 14-6 in the fourth quarter and the Pacers are flying around defensively. 

The Cavs' offense is, in a word, shaky. At least when Donovan Mitchell isn't getting go the free throw line, that is.

Credit the Pacers for hanging around and getting back into it. They had a horrendous first quarter, but that feels like a long time ago.

Bennedict Mathurin is up to 19 points off the bench. Myles Turner has a team-high 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-6 FT) for Indiana. 

 
Pacers cut into the lead

Tyrese Haliburton, who had an X-ray at halftime after appearing to injure his left wrist, cut the Pacers' deficit to eight points with this and-1:

After a Bennedict Mathurin putback dunk, the Pacers have started the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run and are down by just six points.

 
Here come the Pacers!

With Donovan Mitchell back on the bench to start the fourth quarter, the Cavs' lead is down to single digits. They have a lineup of Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Javonte Green and Dean Wade on the floor, and they've had a few rough offensive possessions to start the final frame. After Bennedict Mathurin leaked out and scored an easy layup in transition, Cleveland called timeout with 9:38 on the clock, up 98-89.

This is a good time to mention that Jerome has scored just two points (1-14 FG, 0-4 FT, 0-0 FT) in 26 minutes. He's missing his patented floater, and he's had particular trouble when Aaron Nesmith has been defending him. It's kind of wild that the Cavs have controlled this whole game despite Jerome's struggles.

 
End of third quarter: Cavaliers 98, Pacers 84

Pacers reserve Bennedict Mathurin did what he could to make things interesting after halftime. He scored 10 points in the third quarter and has gotten to the rim on numerous occasions. Mathurin is definitely in attack mode. 

The problem for Indiana, though, is that he's not the only one getting to the rim. In the third quarter, the Pacers couldn't keep Donovan Mitchell out of the paint (or off of the free throw line).

Also, the Cavs got another big dunk, this time courtesy of Jarrett Allen:

Some positivity for the Pacers heading into the fourth: It looked like they were going to be down 17 at the end of the third, but then Tyrese Haliburton found Aaron Nesmith for a corner 3 just before the buzzer. 

Indiana's shooting 51% from the field, and its offense has been fine when it has actually gotten a shot up. It has turned the ball over on 20% of its possessions, though, and it hasn't been able to slow down the Cavs at all.

 
Strus gets loose

Here is Max Strus soaring for a dunk and extending the Cavs' lead to 20:

The crazy thing is this possession was after a make. That's a disaster for the Pacers.

You might think Indiana would just stop playing after that. Nope. Aaron Nesmith and Obi Toppin made 3s, and the Pacers are now down 81-67 with 5:07 left in the third quarter.

 
Mitchell, Mitchell, Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell is up to 29 points (11-21 FG, 1-5 3PT, 6-7 FT) with 7:32 left in the third quarter. The Cavs are up 77-60.

Here's an and-1 against Aaron Nesmith, followed by a shimmy on the floor:

And here's a wiiide open corner 3 against the Pacers' zone:

Indiana's offense has been good enough in the third quarter, but it just has not been able to string any stops together. If that doesn't change, Cleveland is going to even this series up tonight.

 
Halftime: Cavaliers 61, Pacers 50

AHHHH LOOK AT THIS DONOVAN MITCHELL DUNK RIGHT NOW:

That was enormous. I really did scream when it happened. My word.

Anyway, that play sort of a microcosm of Game 2. After dropping the first game of the series at home, the Cavs have really taken it to the Pacers. They have an 11-point lead going into the third quarter.

Mitchell has 21 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3PT, 5-6 FT), five assists, two steals and one turnover in 18 minutes. It's kind of weird that he's now 1 for 15 from 3-point range in the series, but he's been amazing tonight. So has Cleveland as a team. 

Cleveland is without Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter, but that hasn't been a problem. This is a deep roster, and the Cavs' defense has been excellent regardless of who has been on the floor.

Craig Porter Jr. made his presence felt, for example:

Also: Shoutout to Dean Wade for making a zillion hustle plays (three offensive boards in 11 minutes!) and Max Strus for putting together a 14-point, three-assist half. 

Indiana has made a couple of little runs, but the Cavs keep responding to them. The Pacers' poor 3-point shooting (5 for 15) isn't necessarily a cause for concern, but their 13 turnovers definitely is. They need to do a better job of handling Cleveland's ball pressure if they are going to make a real comeback.

 
Pacers playing a bit better, but...

Indiana got within eight, but, after Max Strus came up with an offensive rebound, an assist to Jarrett Allen and a pick-and-pop 3, the Cavs are up 47-34 with 4:58 left in the first half.

The Pacers still have more turnovers (12) than made field goals (11). Cleveland has only four turnovers.

More bad news for Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton appeared to hurt his left wrist on a recent possession.

The good news: Haliburton has stayed in the game.

 
Signs of life for Indy?

Cleveland extended its run to 24-4 with a Dean Wade 3 at the beginning of the second quarter. It hasn't scored since then, though, and the Pacers have gotten a few buckets -- a floater from Pascal Siakam, then two short jumpers from T.J. McConnell.

I'm not saying this is the start of a big Indiana comeback. It was enough, though, for Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson to call a timeout. It's 35-21 with 9:36 left in the second quarter.

After the timeout, Cleveland's using another interesting lineup: Craig Porter Jr., Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill, Max Strus, Jarrett Allen. This group did not play a single second together during the regular season.

 
End of first quarter: Cavaliers 32, Pacers 15

This is not the start that Indiana wanted. After two more 3s from Sam Merrill and a layup by Donovan Mitchell layup, the Cavs have a 17-point lead the end of the first quarter. They ended the quarter on a 21-4 run.

The Pacers have more turnovers (9) than made field goals (5).

Mitchell has 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-5 FT). Look at him making moves:

Amazing start for the shorthanded Cavs. Let's see if Indiana can respond the way it did late in Game 1.

 
Allen picks up two fouls, Cavs get weird

After Jarrett Allen picked up his second foul, the Cavs went small (and weird). They have a lineup of Donovan Mitchell, Sam Merrill, Javonte Green, Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade on the floor. 

This five-man unit played five possessions together during the regular season, according to Cleaning The Glass. Honestly, that's five more than I expected.

After a pair of free throws from Mitchell, Cleveland's up 24-15 with 1:52 left in the first quarter.

 
Pacers having problems

With 4:52 left in the first quarter, Indiana has missed seven straight field goal attempts and is shooting 3 for 13 (23.1%). The Cavs are up 16-11.

On Monday, Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said that the Pacers deserved to win the opener in part because they were the "more physical team." The Cavs have definitely come out with more physicality in Game 2, and Indiana is not looking quite as comfortable offensively ... but also the Pacers have simply missed several open 3s, which has nothing to do with Cleveland's approach.

Here's a 3 from Sam Merrill:

 
Well, this is different

With 6:47 to go in the first quarter, Game 2 looks a lot different (and not just because Evan Mobley isn't playing). It's tied 9-9, and neither team has been knocking down shots. 

Indiana has created some good 3s, but it's shooting 1 for 6 from deep (and 3 for 10 overall).

The Cavs are shooting 4 for 12 (and 2 for 7 at the rim). 

Two big Cleveland dunks already, though. First, here's Jarrett Allen:

And here's Donovan Mitchell, off of an impromptu give-and-go with Max Strus:

 
Mobley out, Wade to start for Cavs

The Cavaliers are shorthanded in Game 2 -- Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and De'Andre Hunter are all out -- so here are the starting lineups:

Cleveland: Ty Jerome, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen

Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson, by the way, was not pleased about how Mobley and Hunter got hurt in Game 1

"I don't think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed the line of physicality, that line we've kind of been talking about where it became excessive," Atkinson told reporters.

 
Are the Cavs in trouble?

The Cavs are down in their second-round series, but they're not alone among the NBA's top teams. The Celtics and Thunder -- who, along with the Cavs, were the three best teams in the league all season long -- also lost Game 1s at home on Monday night.

So who's in the most danger of losing in this round? Our Sam Quinn broke it down.

Celtics, Thunder and Cavaliers all lost Game 1 of Round 2, so who's in most danger among NBA's best teams?
Sam Quinn
Celtics, Thunder and Cavaliers all lost Game 1 of Round 2, so who's in most danger among NBA's best teams?

ca

 
Game 1 fallout

Big man Evan Mobley and forward De'Andre Hunter will be questionable for Game 2 after both sustained injuries Sunday, Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said Monday. "I don't think they were dirty plays, but I think it passed the line of physicality, that line we've kind of been talking about where it became excessive."

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson: 'Excessive' physicality led to Evan Mobley, De'Andre Hunter injuries in Game 1
James Herbert
Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson: 'Excessive' physicality led to Evan Mobley, De'Andre Hunter injuries in Game 1
