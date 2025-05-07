Pacers vs. Cavaliers score: Tyrese Haliburton hits stunning game-winner, Indiana takes 2-0 series lead

🚨Game 2 final: Pacers 120, Cavaliers 119
Indiana has pulled off an absolutely stunning comeback and taken a 2-0 lead in the series.
In a sequence of events eerily similar to their come-from-behind win in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks one week ago, the Pacers went on an 8-0 run in the final minute to steal the victory. It ended with Tyrese Haliburton making a stepback 3 after rebounding his own missed free throw:
The Cavs had a 119-114 lead after Donovan Mitchell committed an offensive foul in the backcourt with 45 seconds left. After that, Pascal Siakam attacked Dean Wade's closeout and made a layup to cut the Pacers' deficit to three points:
After that, the Cavs turned the ball over and Tyrese Haliburton got to the free-throw line.
And after that, Haliburton split the free throws, rebounded the second and then made a shot that is immediately legendary.
Absolutely unbelievable.
Haliburton finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and no turnovers in 36 minutes. He appeared to hurt his wrist in the first half, but remained in the game and got an X-ray at halftime.
Cleveland was without Darius Garland (who missed his fourth consecutive game due to a sprained toe) and without Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter (who were both hurt in the opener), but, for most of the night, it seemed like it was going to overcome these absences. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 48 points (15-30 FG, 1-7 3PT, 17-21 FT) to go with five rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block, but the Cavs wasted all of it. Mitchell's crunch-time turnover was his fifth of the game.
Cleveland was up 32-17 at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 20 points, but couldn't hold on. The Pacers outscored the Cavs 36-21 in the final frame. Cleveland shot just 11 for 39 (28.2%) from 3-point range.
Just like Game 1, Indiana had a balanced scoring effort. Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner finished with a team-high 23 points apiece, and Bennedict Mathurin added 19 off the bench. Nesmith shot 5 for 8 from deep and has made nine of his 14 3-point attempts in the series.
Game 3 is Friday in Indianapolis.