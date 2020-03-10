Pacers vs. Celtics live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

How to watch Pacers vs. Celtics basketball game

Who's Playing

Boston @ Indiana

Current Records: Boston 42-21; Indiana 39-25

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana should still be feeling good after a victory, while Boston will be looking to right the ship.

The Pacers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, sneaking past 112-109. It was another big night for Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 17 boards in addition to six assists.

Speaking of close games: Boston was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 105-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Boston got a solid performance out of small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 24 points along with five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Indiana is now 39-25 while Boston sits at 42-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers enter the contest with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But Boston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Indiana.

  • Dec 11, 2019 - Indiana 122 vs. Boston 117
  • Apr 21, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Indiana 106
  • Apr 19, 2019 - Boston 104 vs. Indiana 96
  • Apr 17, 2019 - Boston 99 vs. Indiana 91
  • Apr 14, 2019 - Boston 84 vs. Indiana 74
  • Apr 05, 2019 - Boston 117 vs. Indiana 97
  • Mar 29, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Indiana 112
  • Jan 09, 2019 - Boston 135 vs. Indiana 108
  • Nov 03, 2018 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 101
  • Mar 11, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Boston 97
  • Feb 09, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Boston 91
  • Dec 18, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Indiana 111
  • Nov 25, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Indiana 98
  • Mar 22, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 100
  • Dec 22, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 102
  • Nov 12, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Indiana 99
  • Mar 15, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Boston 98
  • Jan 13, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Indiana 94
  • Nov 11, 2015 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 91
  • Nov 04, 2015 - Indiana 100 vs. Boston 98
