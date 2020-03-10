Pacers vs. Celtics live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Boston @ Indiana

Current Records: Boston 42-21; Indiana 39-25

What to Know

After five games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana should still be feeling good after a victory, while Boston will be looking to right the ship.

The Pacers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, sneaking past 112-109. It was another big night for Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 17 boards in addition to six assists.

Speaking of close games: Boston was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 105-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Boston got a solid performance out of small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 24 points along with five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Indiana is now 39-25 while Boston sits at 42-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers enter the contest with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But Boston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Indiana.