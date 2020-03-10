Pacers vs. Celtics live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Pacers vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston @ Indiana
Current Records: Boston 42-21; Indiana 39-25
What to Know
After five games on the road, the Indiana Pacers are heading back home. They will square off against the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana should still be feeling good after a victory, while Boston will be looking to right the ship.
The Pacers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, sneaking past 112-109. It was another big night for Indiana's power forward Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 17 boards in addition to six assists.
Speaking of close games: Boston was just a bucket short of a win on Sunday and fell 105-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Boston got a solid performance out of small forward Gordon Hayward, who had 24 points along with five rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Indiana is now 39-25 while Boston sits at 42-21. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers enter the contest with a 47.70% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But Boston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them fourth in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Boston have won 13 out of their last 20 games against Indiana.
- Dec 11, 2019 - Indiana 122 vs. Boston 117
- Apr 21, 2019 - Boston 110 vs. Indiana 106
- Apr 19, 2019 - Boston 104 vs. Indiana 96
- Apr 17, 2019 - Boston 99 vs. Indiana 91
- Apr 14, 2019 - Boston 84 vs. Indiana 74
- Apr 05, 2019 - Boston 117 vs. Indiana 97
- Mar 29, 2019 - Boston 114 vs. Indiana 112
- Jan 09, 2019 - Boston 135 vs. Indiana 108
- Nov 03, 2018 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 101
- Mar 11, 2018 - Indiana 99 vs. Boston 97
- Feb 09, 2018 - Indiana 97 vs. Boston 91
- Dec 18, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Indiana 111
- Nov 25, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Indiana 98
- Mar 22, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 100
- Dec 22, 2016 - Boston 109 vs. Indiana 102
- Nov 12, 2016 - Boston 105 vs. Indiana 99
- Mar 15, 2016 - Indiana 103 vs. Boston 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Indiana 94
- Nov 11, 2015 - Indiana 102 vs. Boston 91
- Nov 04, 2015 - Indiana 100 vs. Boston 98
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Hawks beat Hornets in bizarre game
The Hawks escaped with a 143-138 win
-
NBA alters media policy over coronavirus
With growing concern over the spread of coronavirus, the NBA, owners and execs will hold a...
-
Nuggets vs. Bucks odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Bucks vs. Nuggets game 10,000 times.
-
Samson weighs in on LeBron's comments
David Samson weighed in on LeBron's recent comments
-
NBA DFS: March 9 lineups, picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Hawks vs. Hornets odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Hawks vs. Hornets game 10,000 times.
-
Lakers notch first win vs. Clippers
The Lakers beat the Clippers for the first time this meeting on Sunday afternoon
-
Lakers outpace Bucks in Finals preview
Giannis and the Bucks failed to best Los Angeles in their matchup LeBron and the Lakers