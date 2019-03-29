Pacers vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

We have a potential playoff preview on Friday night when the Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers. Entering the evening, the Pacers sit at fourth in the East, while the Celtics are fifth. Thus, if the postseason started today (it doesn't, I know) the two teams would square off in the first round. With less than three weeks left in the regular season, there's a good chance that the match-up will remain.

The teams have played twice so far this season and split the games. They will also meet once more in early April.

How to watch Pacers at Celtics

Date: Friday, March 29

Friday, March 29 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston, Wisconsin

TD Garden -- Boston, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

fuboTV (try it free) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Celtics -7

Odds and analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines

Pacers: The Pacers remain in the thick of the playoff picture, despite the loss of their best player - Victor Oladipo - much earlier in the season. A win over the Celtics in the season series between the two teams would be meaningful for the Pacers, as they would then get homecourt advantage in the first round should the two teams finish with the same record.

Celtics: The Celtics season has been disappointing considering their lofty preseason expectations, but there's still time for it to be a success. A win on Friday night would even them in the standings with Indiana, and give them the [temporary] tiebreaker. The Celtics are viewing the game as a playoff contest.

"We've got to take it as the playoffs have started for us," Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. "It's a playoff team and it's a possible team we might play. So for us to come out and really build some momentum against them before the playoffs starts, who knows if we may match up with them. But if we do, we're ready and we built up that momentum against them early."

Game prediction, pick

The Celtics are the pick in this one, as they are the more talented team, and they will be looking to send a message to a potential playoff foe. Plus, the Pacers are under .500 on the road (17-21), while the Celtics are a very solid team at home (26-12).