Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Indiana

Current Records: Los Angeles 21-16; Indiana 19-17

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Indiana Pacers are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (7-7), but not for long. Los Angeles is staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Pacers at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana will be strutting in after a victory while the Clippers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 116-110 to the Boston Celtics. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 26 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Indiana proved too difficult a challenge. The Pacers took their contest against the Cavaliers 135-126. Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton did his thing and shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and nine dimes.

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' loss took them down to 21-16 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 19-17. Allowing an average of 115.44 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.74

Odds

The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Indiana and Los Angeles both have seven wins in their last 14 games.