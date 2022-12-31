Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Indiana
Current Records: Los Angeles 21-16; Indiana 19-17
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers and the Indiana Pacers are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (7-7), but not for long. Los Angeles is staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Pacers at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana will be strutting in after a victory while the Clippers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 116-110 to the Boston Celtics. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 26 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Indiana proved too difficult a challenge. The Pacers took their contest against the Cavaliers 135-126. Indiana's point guard Tyrese Haliburton did his thing and shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and nine dimes.
The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Los Angeles' loss took them down to 21-16 while Indiana's win pulled them up to 19-17. Allowing an average of 115.44 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.74
Odds
The Clippers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana and Los Angeles both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Nov 27, 2022 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Indiana 100
- Jan 31, 2022 - Indiana 122 vs. Los Angeles 116
- Jan 17, 2022 - Los Angeles 139 vs. Indiana 133
- Apr 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Indiana 115
- Jan 17, 2021 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Indiana 96
- Dec 09, 2019 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Indiana 99
- Mar 19, 2019 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Indiana 109
- Feb 07, 2019 - Indiana 116 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Apr 01, 2018 - Indiana 111 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Dec 04, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Los Angeles 102
- Nov 27, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Los Angeles 70
- Jan 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 91 vs. Indiana 89
- Dec 02, 2015 - Indiana 103 vs. Los Angeles 91