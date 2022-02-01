Through 1 Quarter

The Indiana Pacers fell flat on their face against the Dallas Mavericks this past Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Either squad is in a position to win, but Indiana leads against the Los Angeles Clippers 30-27.

Power forward Isaiah Jackson has led the way so far for the Pacers, as he has nine points in addition to four rebounds. Los Angeles has been relying on small forward Amir Coffey, who has eight points and two assists along with two boards, and power forward Serge Ibaka, who has eight points in addition to four rebounds and one block.

Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Indiana

Current Records: Los Angeles 26-26; Indiana 18-33

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a game against the Los Angeles Clippers since Feb. 7 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. If the contest is anything like Los Angeles' 139-133 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Pacers were expected to have a tough go of it this past Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 132-105 punch to the gut against the Dallas Mavericks. Indiana was down 104-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost posted a triple-double on 21 points, 15 boards, and eight dimes. That makes it five consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles' matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday was close at halftime, but Los Angeles turned on the heat in the second half with 64 points. Los Angeles was the clear victor by a 115-90 margin over Charlotte. The top scorers for the Clippers were point guard Reggie Jackson (19 points) and shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. (19 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Pacers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Indiana, who are 26-25 against the spread.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 26-26 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 18-33. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana and Los Angeles both have six wins in their last 12 games.

Jan 17, 2022 - Los Angeles 139 vs. Indiana 133

Apr 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Indiana 115

Jan 17, 2021 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Indiana 96

Dec 09, 2019 - Los Angeles 110 vs. Indiana 99

Mar 19, 2019 - Los Angeles 115 vs. Indiana 109

Feb 07, 2019 - Indiana 116 vs. Los Angeles 92

Apr 01, 2018 - Indiana 111 vs. Los Angeles 104

Mar 23, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Los Angeles 104

Dec 04, 2016 - Indiana 111 vs. Los Angeles 102

Nov 27, 2016 - Indiana 91 vs. Los Angeles 70

Jan 26, 2016 - Los Angeles 91 vs. Indiana 89

Dec 02, 2015 - Indiana 103 vs. Los Angeles 91

Injury Report for Indiana

Goga Bitadze: Out (Foot)

Oshae Brissett: Out (Ankle)

Domantas Sabonis: Out (Covid-19)

Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Achilles)

T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)

Myles Turner: Out (Foot)

T.J. McConnell: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Los Angeles