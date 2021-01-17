The Indiana Pacers visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the final NBA game of Sunday evening's slate. The Pacers arrive on a two-game winning streak, though the team's most recently scheduled game was postponed against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers have won three in a row, including a blowout victory over the Sacramento Kings in their last outing. Both teams are currently positioned well in the playoff picture, with the Pacers at 8-4 and the Clippers at 9-4 overall.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET at the STAPLES Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Clippers as 5.5-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221.5 in the latest Pacers vs. Clippers odds. Before you make any Clippers vs. Pacers picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pacers vs. Clippers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Clippers vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -5.5

Pacers vs. Clippers over-under: 221.5 points

Pacers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -245, Pacers +205

IND: The Pacers are 8-4 against the spread this season

LA: The Clippers are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

Latest Odds: Los Angeles Clippers -5.5 Bet Now

Why the Pacers can cover



The Pacers are off to a strong start, and they have impressive talent at the top end. Malcolm Brogdon leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 22.8 points and 7.4 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21.9 points and 12.8 rebounds per contest, building on an All-Star appearance in 2019-20.

From there, Indiana has the NBA's leading shot blocker in Myles Turner, averaging 4.2 rejections per game. Overall, the Pacers are a top-10 team in both offensive and defensive efficiency on a per-possession basis and, with an extended period of rest before this matchup, Indiana should be fresh and energized against a top-tier opponent.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers have superstars at the top of the ledger, and that helps to create an elite offensive system. Los Angeles is scoring 1.17 points per possession this season, ranking second in the NBA in offensive efficiency. That includes the league's best true shooting percentage (60.8 percent), as well as a top-10 mark in assist-to-turnover ratio, generating 1.81 assists for every giveaway.

Defensively, the Clippers are versatile and effective. Near the rim, L.os Angeles is excelling, with a top-six mark in points in the paint allowed (43.1 per game) and the third-best mark in second chance points allowed (10.5 per game). The Clippers should also be able to take advantage of Indiana's weaknesses, with the Pacers ranking near the bottom of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (24.7 percent) and free throw rate offensively.

How to make Pacers vs. Clippers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the teams projected to combine for 217 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread hits 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pacers vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.