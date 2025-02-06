The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Intuit Dome. Los Angeles is 28-22 overall and 17-9 at home, while Indiana is 28-21 overall and 14-13 on the road. The Clippers have won seven of the past 10 meetings against the Pacers. Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) are out for the Pacers.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Clippers vs. Pacers spread: Clippers -5

Clippers vs. Pacers over/under: 229.5 points

Clippers vs. Pacers money line: Clippers: -210, Pacers: +174

Why the Pacers can cover

The Pacers are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Trail Blazers just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Tuesday. Indiana wound up on the wrong side of a bruising 112-89 loss at the hands of Portland. Even though they lost, the Pacers smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds.

The Pacers are 12-3 in their last 15 games and have covered the spread 10 times during that stretch. Indiana is also 7-1 in its past eight games on the road. See which team to pick here.

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers suffered a painful 122-97 defeat at the hands of the Lakers in their last outing. The Clippers were in a tough position after the first half with the score already sitting at 73-50. Despite the defeat, the Clippers will enter Thursday's contest confident they secure the victory.

That's because Los Angeles is 5-2 in its past seven games played on a Thursday. The Clippers are also 9-2 against the spread in their last 11 games at home. See which team to pick here.

