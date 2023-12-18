The Indiana Pacers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 13-11 overall and 7-5 at home, while Los Angeles is 15-10 overall and 4-7 on the road. The Clippers enter Monday's matchup on a hot streak, winning seven straight games. The Pacers, meanwhile, limp into tonight's contest having lost four of their last five games.

Pacers vs. Clippers spread: Pacers +3

Pacers vs. Clippers over/under: 245.5 points

Pacers vs. Clippers money line: Pacers: +128, Clippers: -152

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 127-109 to Minnesota. Bruce Brown Jr. led the way for Indiana in the loss, recording 17 points, five rebounds and two assists. For the season, Brown is averaging 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

The Pacers are 3-8 in their last 11 games played on a Monday, but they're 5-2 against the spread in their last seven meetings against the Clippers at home.

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, the Clippers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They put the hurt on New York with an impressive 144-122 victory. The win was nothing new for the Clippers as they're now sitting on seven straight.

Kawhi Leonard continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 36 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Paul George, who scored 25 points along with seven assists. The Clippers are averaging 115.6 points per game this season, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

