Pacers vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis
The Pacers are looking for the season sweep of the Clippers
Two teams battling for playoff positioning will go head-to-head when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Entering the match-up, the Clippers sit at eighth in the Western Conference, while the Pacers are in the fourth spot in the East.
The meeting is the second (and final) of the season between the two teams, with the Pacers pulling out a 116-92 win back in February. With another victory, the Pacers will sweep the season series, while the Clippers will force a tie on the season with a win.
How to watch Pacers at Clippers
- Date: Tuesday, March 19
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Ciippers -4.5
Odds and analysis
Storylines
Pacers: Though many expected them to fall after the season-ending injury to Victor Oladipo, the Pacers remain in the thick of the playoff picture in the East. Every game is about positioning for Indiana at this point in the season. Currently fourth in the East, if they can hold off the fifth-seeded Celtics, they will secure homecourt advantage in the first round, at least.
Clippers: The Clippers are currently eighth in the West, but they are only a game out of the fifth spot, so their motivation is clear; continue to move up the standings (if possible), while riding the hot hand of likely Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams.
Game prediction, pick
This one is a close call, but the line likes the Clippers, and that's the way I would lean. The Clippers are a pretty impressive 22-13 at home, while the Pacers are under .500 (17-18) on the road. Plus, the Clippers have been playing better ball recently as they have gone 8-2 over the past 10 games, while Indiana has gone just 4-6 during that same span.
-
