Who's Playing
Memphis @ Indiana
Current Records: Memphis 28-13; Indiana 23-20
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Memphis knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Indiana likes a good challenge.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Grizz beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Grizzlies' point guard Ja Morant, who had 38 points in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Indiana as they fell 113-111 to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. One thing holding Indiana back was the mediocre play of point guard Andrew Nembhard, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-16 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
Memphis' win lifted them to 28-13 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 23-20. Allowing an average of 115.60 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $66.50
Odds
The Grizzlies are a big 8-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -118
Series History
Indiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.
- Mar 24, 2022 - Memphis 133 vs. Indiana 103
- Mar 15, 2022 - Memphis 135 vs. Indiana 102
- Apr 11, 2021 - Indiana 132 vs. Memphis 125
- Feb 02, 2021 - Indiana 134 vs. Memphis 116
- Dec 02, 2019 - Indiana 117 vs. Memphis 104
- Nov 25, 2019 - Indiana 126 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 26, 2019 - Memphis 106 vs. Indiana 103
- Oct 17, 2018 - Indiana 111 vs. Memphis 83
- Jan 31, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2017 - Indiana 116 vs. Memphis 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Indiana 97
- Feb 24, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 19, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Indiana 84
- Oct 29, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Indiana 103