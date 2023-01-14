Who's Playing

Memphis @ Indiana

Current Records: Memphis 28-13; Indiana 23-20

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse after having had a few days off. Memphis knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past five matchups -- so hopefully Indiana likes a good challenge.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Grizz beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Grizzlies' point guard Ja Morant, who had 38 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Indiana as they fell 113-111 to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. One thing holding Indiana back was the mediocre play of point guard Andrew Nembhard, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 2-for-16 shooting in his 33 minutes on the court.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

Memphis' win lifted them to 28-13 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 23-20. Allowing an average of 115.60 points per game, the Pacers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $66.50

Odds

The Grizzlies are a big 8-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -118

Series History

Indiana have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.