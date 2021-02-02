Who's Playing
Memphis @ Indiana
Current Records: Memphis 9-6; Indiana 11-9
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Memphis should still be feeling good after a win, while Indiana will be looking to right the ship.
The Grizzlies simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the San Antonio Spurs on the road 133-102. The Grizz's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward Brandon Clarke led the charge as he had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Indiana came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 119-110. Indiana was up 95-82 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points along with five boards.
Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The Grizz ended up a good deal behind the Pacers when they played when the two teams previously met in December of 2019, losing 117-104. Can the Grizz avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won six out of their last ten games against Memphis.
- Dec 02, 2019 - Indiana 117 vs. Memphis 104
- Nov 25, 2019 - Indiana 126 vs. Memphis 114
- Jan 26, 2019 - Memphis 106 vs. Indiana 103
- Oct 17, 2018 - Indiana 111 vs. Memphis 83
- Jan 31, 2018 - Indiana 105 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2017 - Indiana 116 vs. Memphis 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Memphis 110 vs. Indiana 97
- Feb 24, 2017 - Indiana 102 vs. Memphis 92
- Dec 19, 2015 - Memphis 96 vs. Indiana 84
- Oct 29, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Indiana 103