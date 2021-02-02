Who's Playing

Memphis @ Indiana

Current Records: Memphis 9-6; Indiana 11-9

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 2 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Memphis should still be feeling good after a win, while Indiana will be looking to right the ship.

The Grizzlies simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the San Antonio Spurs on the road 133-102. The Grizz's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward Brandon Clarke led the charge as he had 18 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Indiana came up short against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, falling 119-110. Indiana was up 95-82 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 25 points along with five boards.

Memphis isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Grizz ended up a good deal behind the Pacers when they played when the two teams previously met in December of 2019, losing 117-104. Can the Grizz avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won six out of their last ten games against Memphis.