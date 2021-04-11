Both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Indiana Pacers are currently in positions where it looks like they'll have to play their way into the 2021 NBA Playoffs. On Sunday, both teams will look to creep up the NBA standings as they go head-to-head at the FedEx Forum. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Grizzlies enter Sunday's contest at 26-24 overall and eighth in the Western Conference standings, while the Pacers are 24-27 overall and ninth in the East.

Memphis is an impressive 30-19-1 against the spread this season, while Indiana has been a popular fade for NBA bettors at 20-31 against the number. Memphis is favored by three-points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Pacers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Pacers vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season.

Now, the model has set its sights on Grizzlies vs. Pacers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Pacers:

Grizzlies vs. Pacers spread: Grizzlies -3

Grizzlies vs. Pacers over-under: 233 points

Grizzlies vs. Pacers money line: Memphis -150, Indiana +130

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis has covered in six of its last seven games and the Grizzlies have won five of those contests but they're coming off a disappointing overtime loss against the Knicks on Friday. The New York bench put up a staggering 72 points en route to the win and Memphis will have to keep the Indiana bench of T.J. McConnell, Jeremy Lamb, Doug McDermott and Aaron Holiday from replicating that feat on Sunday.

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and Jonas Valanciunas all topped the 20-point mark in the loss and Memphis shot 14-of-30 from the 3-point line. Morant went just 2-for-10 in a loss to the Pacers on Feb. 2 and the Grizzlies will need a bigger performance from their second-year star if they're going to avenge that loss at home.

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers are coming off a 111-106 win over the Magic on Friday and got 58 bench points of their own in the victory. Holiday knocked down six 3-pointers to lead the Pacers with 20 points, while McDermott also came off the bench to score 19.

Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists despite going just 3-for-12 from the floor. His ability as a three-level scorer and a capable distributor out of the high post could present problems for a Grizzlies squad that gave up a triple-double to Julius Randle on Friday.

How to make Pacers vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Grizzlies vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under.

So who wins Grizzlies vs. Pacers?