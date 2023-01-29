The Memphis Grizzlies (31-18) are 15-3 against teams under .500 this season, and have an opportunity to snap a five-game losing streak on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers (24-27). Indiana remains without Tyrese Haliburton, who has missed the last nine games with elbow and ankle injuries. The Pacers are 1-9 in their last 10 games and are just 7-13 against Western Conference opponents this season.

Tip-off from the FedEx Forum, where the Grizzlies are 20-3 this season, is set for 6 p.m. ET. Memphis is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 241.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies spread: Grizzlies -8.5

Pacers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 241 points

Pacers vs. Grizzlies money line: Indiana +285, Memphis -365

What you need to know about the Pacers

Offense wasn't the issue in the Pacers last game on Friday; the defense let Indiana down in a 141-131 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pacers shot 55.1% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the 3-point line, but Milwaukee took 10 more attempts in the game, and hit 41.9% of their 3-pointers to stay in front. Pacers center Myles Turner had a strong showing, finishing with 24 points, five rebounds and four blocks in the loss.

Buddy Hield was also productive, recording 22 points, five boards and three steals on a 8-for-13 shooting night. After a four-game funk from January 14 to January 20, Hield has been much more consistent over his last four starts. During that run, he has averaged 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and hit 47.6% of his attempts from downtown.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

Memphis' current five-game losing streak started before center Steven Adams picked up a knee injury after the Grizzlies' game against Phoenix last Sunday, but his absence hasn't made things any easier for them. Memphis dropped its last game on Friday to Minnesota, 111-100. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant notched his fourth triple-double of the season with 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Something that has failed the Grizzlies during their current swoon has been their 3-point shooting, which has been 31.1% over their last five outings. Over those five games, Dillon Brooks has only averaged 11.8 points per game and has shot an abysmal 27.6% from deep. He might be able to snap out of that on Sunday, however, as the Pacers have allowed opponents to hit 41% of their 3-point attempts over their last five contests.

