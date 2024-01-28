The Indiana Pacers will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is 26-20 overall and 15-9 at home, while Memphis is 18-27 overall and 13-12 on the road. The Grizzlies have won and covered the spread in their last five head-to-head meetings with the Pacers dating back to 2022.

However, Memphis is just 20-25 against the spread this season, while the Pacers are 26-18 against the number in 2023-24. Indiana is favored by 9 points in the latest Pacers vs. Grizzlies odds and the over/under is 231 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning over $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Pacers vs. Grizzlies spread: Pacers -9

Pacers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 231 points

Pacers vs. Grizzlies money line: Pacers: -384, Grizzlies: +305

Pacers vs. Grizzlies picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Pacers

The Pacers overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to earn a 133-131 victory over the Suns on Friday. An Obi Toppin field goal with just three seconds remaining ultimately gave Indiana the victory. The Pacers won both games of a back-to-back against the 76ers and Suns to move back up to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory over the Suns, but perhaps none more so than Pascal Siakam, who scored 31 points to go along with seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Toppin dropped a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies extended their winning streak to three with a 107-106 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday. The team accrued 68 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 30 points and eight rebounds in the victory while Ziaire Williams contributed 17 points off the bench.

Memphis is incredibly banged up right now, with Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Derrick Rose (hamstring), Luke Kennard (knee), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Steven Adams (knee) and Jake LaRavia (ankle) all out. However, the Grizzlies rank ninth in the NBA in defensive rating (113.2).

How to make Pacers vs. Grizzlies picks

The model has simulated Pacers vs. Grizzlies 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Grizzlies vs. Pacers, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 48-25 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.