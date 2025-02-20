The Indiana Pacers will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night as both franchises resume action after the NBA All-Star break. Indiana is 30-23 overall and 14-9 at home, while Memphis is 36-18 overall and 15-12 on the road. The Pacers come out of the break sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Grizzlies are second in the West. The latest NBA trends also favor Memphis, with the Grizzlies covering the spread in 11 of their last 16 while the Pacers have failed to cover in six of seven.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Memphis is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Pacers vs. Grizzlies odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 250 points.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies spread: Indiana +2.5

Pacers vs. Grizzlies over/under: 250 points

Pacers vs. Grizzlies money line: Indiana +115, Memphis -136

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana went into the NBA All-Star break with a 134-130 win over the Washington Wizards last Wednesday. The victory was a bench-dominant performance for the Pacers, with Obi Toppin supplying 31 points and 10 rebounds as a reserve, while Bennedict Mathurin had 28 points off the pine.

TJ McConnell also had 10 points and nine assists off the bench, and Indiana finished with 73 bench points in total. Tyrese Haliburton added 20 points and should be fresh after failing to make the All-Star Game for the first time since 2022. The Pacers have won nine of their last 13 games against Western Conference opponents.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies went into the break with a 128-114 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers last Wednesday. Desmond Bane led the team with 23 points in the loss, but Memphis was without superstar point guard Ja Morant (knee). Morant has been cleared to return on Thursday night in Indianapolis.

Despite the defeat in Los Angeles last week, Memphis has covered the spread in three of its last four road games. The Grizzlies have a 36-18 record against the number that matches their actual record and are one of only two teams (Celtics) who are top seven in the NBA in offensive and defensive rating.

How to make Pacers vs. Grizzlies picks

