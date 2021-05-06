Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Indiana

Current Records: Atlanta 37-30; Indiana 30-35

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Indiana Pacers will face off at 8 p.m. ET May 6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Hawks will be strutting in after a win while Indiana will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Atlanta's contest against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday was close at halftime, but Atlanta turned on the heat in the second half with 68 points. Atlanta put a hurting on Phoenix at home to the tune of 135-103. Atlanta's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Clint Capela led the charge as he posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pacers received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 104-93 to the Sacramento Kings. Despite the loss, Indiana got a solid performance out of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who almost dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 13 boards, and eight dimes. That makes it 14 consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least ten rebounds.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Atlanta had enough points to win and then some against Indiana in the teams' previous meeting last month, taking their matchup 129-117. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hawks since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Atlanta.