Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Indiana

Current Records: Atlanta 19-22; Indiana 23-19

What to Know

This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.34 points per game. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Atlanta came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, falling 114-105. One thing holding the Hawks back was the mediocre play of point guard Dejounte Murray, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-16 shooting.

Meanwhile, Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 119-113 to the New York Knicks. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of small forward Buddy Hield, who shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and eight rebounds.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 7-14-1 against the spread when favored.

Atlanta is now 19-22 while the Pacers sit at 23-19. The Hawks are 12-9 after losses this season, Indiana 12-6.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.10

Odds

The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -118

Series History

Indiana have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.