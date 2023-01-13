Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Indiana
Current Records: Atlanta 19-22; Indiana 23-19
What to Know
This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.34 points per game. They will square off against the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Atlanta came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, falling 114-105. One thing holding the Hawks back was the mediocre play of point guard Dejounte Murray, who did not have his best game: he played for 37 minutes but put up just nine points on 4-for-16 shooting.
Meanwhile, Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 119-113 to the New York Knicks. A silver lining for Indiana was the play of small forward Buddy Hield, who shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and eight rebounds.
Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 7-14-1 against the spread when favored.
Atlanta is now 19-22 while the Pacers sit at 23-19. The Hawks are 12-9 after losses this season, Indiana 12-6.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.10
Odds
The Hawks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -118
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Indiana have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Atlanta.
